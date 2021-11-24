Three midfielders linked with Newcastle United

Kolkata, November 24: Newcastle United are reportedly readying themselves for a massive transfer window in January as Eddie Howe looks to build his squad for the long-term but also his short-term objective has to be to ensure safety.
The Magpies are currently lying at the rock bottom of the Premier League table and must ensure their status at the top tier at the end of the season to live up to the ambitions of their tycoon owners from Saudi Arabia.
With an unparalleled financial backing from the owners, Howe is expected to improve his squad to a great extent as soon as the transfer opens in January.
Central midfield is one of the key areas of the team desperately craving for new faces who can bring quality to the Tyneside club and quite obviously, the Toons have been linked with some big central midfielders from across Europe. Here, we will take a look at three central midfield players linked with a move to St. James' Park in January.
Seko Fofana - Lens
Newcastle United have been known for recruiting heavily from France over the years and have seen quite a few of them succeed at the club. Seko Fofana could be their next big import from Ligue 1 with the 26-year-old catching the eye with Lens. The midfielder is a key player for Lens, who sit 2nd in the Ligue 1 at the moment which means that the midfield dynamo could cost a fortune. The midfielder is known for his energy and tenacity and also has 3 goals to his name in 14 games. The Ivory Coast international has previous experience in English football as he was in the Fulham and Manchester City academies but could never make an appearance at senior level.
Harry Winks - Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United are said to be looking to offer Spurs midfielder Harry Winks an exit route from his recent miseries at north London. Eddie Howe is believed to be a huge admirer of the 25-year-old who somewhat lost his way in recent seasons under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo. Antonio Conte has so far shown his belief in the 10-times capped England international following his arrival but the Magpies can offer him regular first-team football and that might be enough for Winks to leave his boyhood club to move to Tyneside.
Donny van de Beek - Manchester United
Donny van de Beek's move to Manchester United from Ajax back in the summer of 2020 has turned out to be a nightmare for the Dutchman. The 24-year-old, despite his unquestionable quality, has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford even when the Red Devils suffered from poor run of form. His fortunes could change following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the club right now and it would probably make sense for the 24-year-old to force his way out of the club in January. Newcastle United have reportedly identified the 24-year-old as their number one target but we have to wait and see whether they can pull this deal off.