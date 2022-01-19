Three midfielders Manchester United should target instead of Premier League star

Kolkata, January 19: As per rumours in England, Manchester United are considering bringing new faces in the middle of the park.
The Red Devils have reportedly targeted Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn as their primary choice to improve their options at the heart of the pitch.
The Scotsman is believed to be highly rated by the Red Devils technical director Darren Fletcher as well as former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and they both are reportedly pushing the club to seal a deal for the 27-year-old.
While McGinn is believed to be a long-term target of the Red Devils and was previously also courted by the club, it is understood that a major section of the fanbase are not entirely convinced that the dynamic midfielder would improve the club significantly and they do have a case. McGinn might be a quality player but whether he would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Fred and McTominay is quite debatable.
Here, we look at three midfielders the Red Devils should be looking for instead of McGinn.
Kalvin Phillips
Phillips' stock has risen significantly over the past couple of years following the promotion of Leeds United to the Premier League. The 26-year-old has been ever impressive for Marcelo Bielsa's side and has also established himself as one of the key players in Gareth Southgate's England side. Phillips would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United although one big hindrance in this deal would be the sour relations between Leeds and the Red Devils. There have been some big players like Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand who have previously joined Manchester United from Leeds though.
Declan Rice
West Ham United have been a team on the rise over the past couple of years and the biggest reason behind the Hammers' rise has been Rice. The 23-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and is still improving week in week out. Rice has been a player in demand for quite some time now and it would take a fortune to lure him away from West Ham but he is the kind of player the Red Devils should be spending their money on. Rice has the potential to become the best number six in the world and he is exactly what the Red Devils are craving for.
Jude Bellingham
Manchester United are long admirers of Bellingham and famously missed out on him when Borussia Dortmund signed the young midfielder from Birmingham City in 2020. Only 18 years of age right now, Bellingham's potential is unbelievable and it goes without saying that he won't remain at Signal Iduna Park for too long. Every top club in Europe is believed to be keen on the teenage sensation and Manchester United are no exception. And, the Red Devils should be prioritizing a move for the generational talent if they aspire to get back to the zenith of English football once again.