Three most highly-rated young players in Bundesliga

Bengaluru, September 25: Bundesliga, one of the most popular football leagues in the world, has a reputation of grooming some of the most gifted talents in world football.
Over the years, the top tier of German football have given us icons after icons of the game and there is no shortage of talent in Germany right now as well. Unlike the Premier League, Bundesliga sides tend to offer much more chances to their promising youngsters thus paving the way for them to make their names big in Europe.
In this article, we will take a look at three of the most gifted youngsters in Bundesliga at the moment who have alerted the whole of Europe already. Giants across Europe have been linked with all three of these players and sooner or later, big moves are awaiting them.
1. Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig
Ibrahima Konate is rated among the best young centre-backs in the world already at the age of 20 alongside his compatriot and RB Leipzig teammate Dayot Upamecano who is also 20 years of age.
Even though Upamecano had the brighter start to his career and got his break earlier than Konate, the latter has now stolen the show completely and is now a regular in RB Leipzig defence. The Frenchman boasts a big frame of 6 ft 4 in and is excellent in the air. He is also quite confident on the ball and is the kind of a defender most managers love these days.
2. Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
Aged 20 now, Havertz is one of the biggest talents in world football and almost the whole Europe have eyes on his progress. He is already a senior German international and has more than 100 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen at such a young age.
Havertz is a technically gifted player with all-round abilities. He is 6 ft 2 in tall and is quite strong and has good aerial abilities. Also, he is either footed and a versatile player. He can play on either flank as well as a number ten. The 20-year-old has also been used in a deeper midfield role and he has excelled there as well.
3. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
Jadon Sancho is the best teenager on the planet right now. The Borussia Dortmund wing wizard had his breakthrough last season and is one of the most deadly wingers in world football at the moment. The Englishman is already a senior member of the English national team.
Capable of playing on either flank, the 19-year-old is excellent in front of goal and also can pick out a pass. The former Manchester City academy graduate broke the trend of English youngsters not moving abroad at a young age for regular playing time and he has gotten his reward and is one of the most exciting players in Europe now.