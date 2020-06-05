Three Premier League stars who could play again due to delayed season

Bengaluru, June 5: Premier League is set to return in just two weeks after almost two months of inactivity. The temporary suspension may have been frustrating for all the football fans around the globe. But the break certainly has given some sidelined players an opportunity to return to full fitness and recover from injury.
Here are three major players who missed most of the season due to injuries but now could make a return to the side due to the enforced break:
Paul Pogba:
Paul Pogba has only featured eight times this season and last appeared on Boxing Day. The France international has been sidelined by persistent ankle problems. But he has now returned to full fitness and has been seen in intensive training with the rest of the side. The 27-year-old now offers Solskjaer a promising option for the run-in with a potential pairing in the midfield with in-form Bruno Fernandes. He should make a return in the side against fellow top-four aspirants Tottenham.
Leroy Sane:
The German winger has not played any Premier League games since his ACL injury in Manchester City’s Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August. City could not cope with his absence and his unavailability may have played a big role in their title defence falter. But the attacker is now back to full fitness after fully recovering from the injury. City fans certainly will be delighted to see the 24-year-old back in the side. The German has been linked over an exit in next window but he will be raring to go when the curtains unfold later this month.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek:
The Chelsea midfielder for the last two years is enduring a different string of injuries. He was in a good run of form last year under Sarri before a serious Achilles injury in last May ruled him out of the Europa League final and the entirety of the current season so far. He returned to the substitute’s bench before the enforced break in the season.
However, Lampard did not rush him in the line-up. After almost two months of individual and team training, the midfielder now should be ready for first-team action. Chelsea fans will be eager to see their midfield general once again taking the field whose characteristic could perfectly suit Lampard's style of play.