Three Players Chelsea should target in the summer

Bengaluru, February 6: Chelsea's form has seen a massive dip in recent weeks despite the fact that Frank Lampard did manage to make a strong initial impact at Stamford Bridge.
In the last few weeks, it has been evident that they are lacking the quality and it is showing that they have passed on two transfer windows without a single signing.
Although Chelsea's transfer ban was lifted ahead of the winter transfer window, Lampard probably did not utilize it as he did not want to make overpriced or panic signings just for the sake of it.
Despite Chelsea's poor run of form, they are still fourth in the Premier League and if they manage to finish inside top four, it will certainly count as a success for Lampard in his first season at the club.
And, Chelsea are expected to be one of the busier clubs in the summer and a Champions League spot will only smooth the process. In this article, we will take a look a three players who should be priority targets of the Blues in the summer.
Ben Chilwell - Leicester City
Chelsea have struggled to find any kind of consistency in the left-back position in the recent years since Ashley Cole left the club. And, this season has been nothing different.
Neither Marcus Alonso nor Emerson Palmeiri has been able to look assured in that role as Lampard has been made to switch Cesar Azpilicueta to the left-back position while playing youngster Reece James on the right hand side.
Chelsea should be in the market for a new left-back in the summer and their primary choice should be Ben Chilwell who is arguably the best left-back in the league after Liverpool's Andrew Robertson.
Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
It is quite evident that Chelsea need to strengthen their core of the defence. The Blues have struggled for any kind of consistency at the back this season and should target a top-class central defender who would be a good leader of their backline.
And, Napoli defender Koulibaly looks like a player who could be available in the summer as the Naples club seems to have changed their stance regarding the Senegalese. Koulibaly is among the best defenders in the world and can improve the Chelsea back line to a great extent.
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
Sancho is among the hottest properties in the world right now and he has earned his right to receive so much attention from across the whole Europe. It is understood that the youngster could come back to England in the summer and there is plenty of interest in him from almost every club in England.
But, despite all his quality, Sancho would struggle to be a first-team regular at both Liverpool and his former club Manchester City. But, Chelsea and Manchester United can offer him a much more guaranteed spot in the starting XI.
And, Chelsea must do everything in their powers to stave off the competition from their rivals to sign the wonderkid who looks really special.