Three players Leeds United should target after their promotion to Premier League

Bengaluru, July 24: Leeds United have earned their long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League in some style.
Marcelo Bielsa has worked his magic at Elland Road turning the Whites into a winning combination and after a long wait of 16 years, Leeds are finally back to where they belong.
However, Bielsa's job is far from done as life back in the Premier League could prove to be really difficult if Leeds do not strengthen their squad to a significant extent. Here, we look at three players Leeds should target this summer.
Ben White
White has played a key role behind the success of Leeds United in the Championship this season while on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion. The 22-year-old might have exceeded the expectations of the Seagulls during his loan spell at Elland Road and now Graham Potter's side have a difficult task in their hands if they have to keep their priced asset.
Divock Origi
Origi might not be a key player at Liverpool, but he has written his name in the history books of the most successful club in England. However, now aged 25, it is time for the Belgian to consider his future at Anfield as he should be looking for regular first-team football at this phase of his career. Leeds United do have a pretty competent squad but should do with an upgrade on Patrick Bamford up front and Origi would undoubtedly be a massive one.
James Milner
This has been a sensational season for Milner as he won the third Premier League title of his career with Liverpool but the joy of the Englishman was certainly doubled with his boyhood club Leeds United ending their 16-year wait. Aged 34 now, Milner has won everything in English football and could very well welcome the idea of going back to the club where he started his journey before hanging up his boots.