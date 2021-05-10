Three players Liverpool should look at to replace departing midfield dynamo

Bengaluru, May 10: Liverpool have endured an extremely difficult campaign this time around having had their fair share of success over the last couple of seasons. Injuries to key players as well as the players who have experienced a remarkable dip in form have both played part in the Reds change of fortunes.
It is imperative to say that Jurgen Klopp will be looking to make some big changes to his squad this summer in order to come back to their usual best and the job will become even more difficult with star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum looking set to depart the club this summer with his contract set to expire.
Wijnaldum has been a vital cog in Klopp's system over the last few years and has been relentlessly consistent regardless of how the rest of the team performs. Replacing him will be a massive challenge for Klopp but the German is also known for his excellence in the transfer market. Here, we will take a look at three potential replacements for Wijnaldum at Liverpool.
Curtis Jones
In terms of depth in midfield, Liverpool can beat almost every team in Europe and despite that, they have been stretched by injuries. Even if Wijnaldum leaves, the club will still have the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Curtis Jones which is still remarkable depth.
It is public knowledge that Klopp is a huge admirer of Jones' talents. The 20-year-old has been given plenty of opportunities this season and to be fair, he’s excelled throughout the campaign, earning all sorts of plaudits from both fans and pundits.
He is an all-rounded midfielder boasting tremendous technique and confidence on the ball and also has the physical traits to make it big in the Premier League. The Reds can hand Jones an increased role at Anfield next season and without spending a single penny, they can replace Wijnaldum.
Florian Neuhaus
One of the most gifted midfielders in Bundesliga, Florian Neuhaus looks like a perfect candidate to fill in the void of Wijnaldum at Anfield. The 24-year-old is already a German international capped five times for Joachim Low's side and has everything Klopp wants in his midfield players.
He is tremendously gifted on the ball and versatile enough to fulfil both attacking and defensive roles. It has been well documented that the Borussia Mönchengladbach star is wanted by Liverpool but the Reds will have to fend off competition from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Bayern Munich in order to lure the 24-year-old to Anfield.
Eduardo Camavinga
One of the biggest footballing talents in the world right now, Eduardo Camavinga is a player almost every club in the world is a fan of and Liverpool are also not an exception. And, Gini Wijnaldum's departure can spark the way for Liverpool to break the bank and bring in the wonderkid to Anfield at a time when the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and other suitors of the 18-year-old would struggle to afford the Rennes starlet. Camavinga is a player tailor-made for Klopp's system thanks to his all-round abilities and physical attributes. and just 18 years of age, the sky is the limit for the three-time capped France international.