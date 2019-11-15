Three players that could leave Chelsea in January

Bengaluru, November 15: Chelsea are currently waiting for their verdict on transfer ban which is set to be heard on November 20. And a huge decision will be taken if their one year ban will be held or if reduced so that they can start adding players during the January 2020 transfer window.
Despite the cloud over the ruling, there have been rumours of three players leaving the side in January following the emergence of the club’s next generation of young talent.
The rise of the young guns is certainly a huge treat for the Chelsea fans, however some of the senior players battling with those kids for minutes won’t be as exciting for the senior pros.
Lampard’s decision to include more players from academy and younger talent in the sides has put several previously important first-teamers on the brink now and these are the players that could leave in January:
Oliver Giroud
The Frenchman is the most expected star to leave the side in January after being demoted way below in the pecking order. Giroud has rarely played since Lampard's arrival in the summer.
He has started just one competitive match this season and has found himself playing second-fiddle to Tammy Abraham, and has recently dropped behind Michy Batsuhayi in the pecking order.
The former Arsenal forward now apparently accepts that his integral role for France in the European Championships next summer could be in doubt if he can’t get some regular minutes under his belt and thus a January move is likely to transpire now.
With performance and ageing factor as well as the forward being out of contract at the end of the campaign, Chelsea are unlikely to stand in his way. Inter Milan, Crystal Palace and several Ligue 1 sides have reportedly shown interest in him.
Pedro
Pedro is another player who eyes a better opportunity elsewhere after being demoted from the first-team squad.
He has made eight appearances but his playing time in the Premier League and the Champions League have also been heavily restricted due to emergence of the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
He has just four shot on target and has created zero big chances for Chelsea. Lampard is unlikely to stand in his way and he is reportedly attracting interest from clubs from China and Turkey.
Willian
Willian is another name that is doing the rounds in the rumour section recently. As per a latest claim by Mundo Depertivo, Barcelona have recently reignited their interest in the Brazilian.
Willian has been one of the targets for Barcelona boss Valverde and the Spanish side made some concrete offers for him after the 2018 World Cup. The player, however, chose to remain in Chelsea. But with his current contract set to end within six months, a January transfer or a pre-contract agreement to get him on a free has again started doing the rounds.
Lampard has already expressed his desire to keep the attacker for the foreseeable future as the Brazilian has found a new lease of life under the English manager, being one of the first names of the team.
However, with still a new contract set to be offered by the board and emergence of new attackers in the set-up, it now remains to be seen if the 31-year-old agrees on an extension presented by the Blues or if he prefers to switch his alliance in January or the summer for a new challenge.