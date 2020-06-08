Three players who could benefit from Liverpool not spending big

Bengaluru, June 9: Coronavirus has seemingly had a deep financial impact on football and even a top club like Liverpool is not immune to it.
The Reds are reportedly set to miss out on their primary target for the summer Timo Werner who looks set to commit his future to rivals Chelsea. And, the reason behind it is purely financial.
If the reigning champions of Europe and world who also look close to conquer England this season when it resumes can be affected financially in such a manner, it is imperative to say how the others will deal with it.
Liverpool losing out on the signing of Timo Werner and potentially not sanctioning any big transfer this summer could be a blessing for some of the players at Anfield who could get chances at plenty next season and here, we will take a look at three such players.
Harry Wilson
The 23-year-old Wales international has been on the books of Liverpool since he was only eight years of age. Despite being very highly regarded since his early years, Liverpool have not offered the young winger too many chances so far in the first team. In fact, he has only made one senior appearance for his boyhood club till date that came back in 2017 in the FA Cup.
Having impressed on every loan spell out of the club, it would be unfair from the Reds to not give him at least one season with the senior side. And, such a situation can prove to be a blessing for the dynamic winger although he has got linked with several big moves in recent months including Newcastle United and Leeds United.
Curtis Jones
Curtis Jones has been Liverpool's main man in cup competitions this season and has thoroughly impressed every time he has been given a chance in the first team. With Adam Lallana likely to depart in the summer with his contract expiring, Jones could get more minutes next season.
His wonderful goal against Everton in the Merseyside Derby this season in the FA Cup was a reminder of his immense potential. In Jones, Liverpool have a really special player in the making who is also one of their own and bleeds Liverpool Red. The next season could truly be the breakthrough for the young midfielder.
Divock Origi
No matter what lies in the future for Origi, he will forever be remembered as a Liverpool hero. The Belgian has struggled to make much of an impact this season unlike the previous one in which he scored a number of important goals for the Reds especially in the Champions League.
Origi certainly has a lot of ability and Klopp is a huge admirer of the 25-year-old. But if Liverpool had signed Werner and a decent offer for the Belgian had come, it would have been difficult for the German to turn down. In such a scenario when big signings look unlikely at Anfield, Origi could play a vital part next season for the Reds.