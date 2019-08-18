Three players who could still leave Chelsea before the European transfer deadline

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Chelsea welcomed back home one of their beloved sons, Frank Lampard as he was announced as their new manager replacing Sarri.
However, his dream management job has come with a big blow as he is incapable of signing any players during his first year in the job with Chelsea forbidden by FIFA from buying anyone.
The former English midfielder, however, gave every member of his squad the chance in pre-season to make a claim for a place in his plans and surely the boss and his coaching staff have now got an idea how to manage the squad.
Despite his team being under a transfer ban, Frank Lampard is now happy to keep offloading the players that do not fit into his first-team plans and there are three big names who could be offloaded before September 2nd.
Whilst the transfer window for Premier League clubs is closed in terms of incomings, they can still sell to clubs across Europe as the window in some countries remains open until early next month.
We look at the three possible names from the current Chelsea squad who could be shipped off permanently or loaned out.
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Signed from Monaco in 2017 for £40 million, the French Bakayoko struggled from the beginning and eventually was forced to leave the side on loan to Milan by Sarri. He experienced a mixed time in Italy, eventually finding his feet after a slow start before falling out with Gennaro Gattuso. He was given minutes in pre-season but it seems Lampard was not convinced with him.
Now with Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic all signed up permanently and Kanté highly likely to return to his favoured defensive role in midfield, there isn’t much room for Bakayoko in Lampard’s starting XI. He is likely to be sold permanently but no new bids for him have come as of yet.
Davide Zappacosta
Another Antonio Conte signing who failed to make the cut. The Italian right-back was brought on to complement Azpilicueta which he did. But now with academy youngster Reece James regarded as the back-up right-back option to Azpilicueta this season, he is likely to be let go. A return to his homeland looks the most likely outcome right now.
Kenedy
Kenedy arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2015 but never found his feet in the squad. After three loan spells in the consecutive season, he was called back for pre-season. But it looks like the English manager has not been impressed with the Brazilian yet again and he could again be shipped off. But on a permanent basis or on loan, it is yet to be seen.
Two other players who would probably be in contention to leave before the European transfer deadline in other circumstances are Marco van Ginkel and Abdul Rahman Baba.
The Ghana defender is attracting interest from France and Germany however, with Ginkel currently sidelined through injury so it might be January when he gets a move.