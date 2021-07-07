Three players who impressed in Euro 2020

Kolkata, July 7: The Euro 2020 has been one to remember so far. We have witnessed big upsets with teams like Germany, France, Portugal, the Netherlands getting knocked out earlier.
On the other hand, teams like Ukraine, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark performed much beyond expectations and the Danes have even made it to the semis.
Like every major tournament, Euro 2020 has given us some stars who will make it big one day and we look at three such players who have impressed in the biggest competition in European football.
1. Denzel Dumfries
Dumfries, along with Georginio Wijnaldum, was the Netherlands' best player in the Euros and deserves to be attracting plenty of suitors. The 25-year-old is effective both in attack and defence and he has also shown that he has an eye for goals. He has all the physical aspects of a modern day full-back and loves to burst forward on every opportunity and would strengthen a number of top European clubs' full-back option.
2. Jeremy Doku
Doku played only played two games for a star-studded Belgium side and still caught the eye thanks to his pace, trickery and ability to take on opposition defenders for fun. He is still a raw talent and playing for a club like Rennes in Ligue 1 where he can develop himself and eventually become a world beater in a few years' time.
3. Mikkel Damsgaard
Damsgaard's exploits in the Euros has reportedly alerted big clubs like Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and several others and a big move could be awaiting the former Nordsjælland sensation after the tournament.