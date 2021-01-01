Three players who revived their careers in 2020

Bengaluru, January 1: 2020 was a year that will be forever remembered for all wrong reasons as the whole world faced and are still facing a massive threat in the form of coronavirus.
As we bid a goodbye to the year with hopes that the New Year 2021 will bring better things for us. It was a year like no other and in the meantime, there have been a few players who have managed to turn around their careers for the good after enduring a time of struggle at their respective clubs.
Now, we take a look at three footballers who have reignited their careers and have become highly useful to their club.
Alvaro Morata - Atletico Madrid
Spanish international forward made a return to Juventus in the summer on loan from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €10 million, with an option for make it permanent at €45 million. A return to the Turin giants has been a turning point in the 28-year-old's career as he has created a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo up front in Andrea Pirlo's side.
The Spaniard has already scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions in just 17 games for the Old Lady. It looks highly likely that the Spaniard will be signed permanently by the Old Lady and the career of the striker will finally kick on.
Lucas Vazquez - Real Madrid
Until this season, Lucas Vazquez was only a squad player at Real Madrid but this season, things have been different for the 29-year-old. In the absence of first-choice right back Dani Carvajal, the Spanish international was handed an opportunity by Zinedine Zidane at right-back and he has grabbed that opportunity with both hands.
The Spanish international has 2 assists and one goal in 18 games in all competitions for Los Blancos this season and his value in the Real Madrid side has only increased dramatically.
John Stones - Manchester City
Stones' Manchester City career looked to be on the verge of ending in the summer of 2020 as the Englishman struggled for both fitness and form.
The former Everton man was seen as a liability and was linked with an exit from the Etihad but he has managed to turn his career around and has been a first-team starter despite the emergence of Eric Garcia and arrival of Ruben Dias.
The Englishman has been favoured ahead of star defender Aymeric Laporte which speaks volumes about how good he has been for Pep Guardiola's side this time out.