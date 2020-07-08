Three players who should be targeted by big clubs if Bournemouth get relegated

Bengaluru, July 8: After a long wait of 125 years, AFC Bournemouth were finally promoted to the Premier League in 2015 by winning the Championship. Eddie Howe did a remarkable job to guide the Cherries to the top tier of English football for the very first time in their history and since then it has been a journey upwards for the South Coast side.
However, this season has been a really poor one for the club and it looks an uphill task for Howe's boys to retain their Premier League status at the end of the campaign. They have to face Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Manchester City, Southampton and Everton in the next five gameweeks and from their fixtures list, things look far from promising.
If the Cherries fail to stave off relegation, a host of excellent players could be up for grabs and the big clubs should be monitoring the situation eagerly. Here, we will take a look at three Bournemouth players who should be targeted by the big clubs if the South Coast side face the drop. We will not include Ryan Fraser in this list as the Scotsman as he has already left the club with his contract expiry.
Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson is a player who has been consistently linked with the big boys of England such as Chelsea and Manchester United in the past and Eddie Howe has done really well to keep his star forward at Dean Court. But if the club indeed faces a drop, there is no way Wilson can be retained by them.
At 28 now, Wilson is more than a serviceable striker in the Premier League and probably beyond that if he can stay fit. He would be a welcome addition to any club in the League who would be looking to add firepower to their attack.
Chelsea should no more be interested in the Englishman having already brought Timo Werner in but clubs like Manchester United, Spurs, Arsenal and even champions Liverpool would benefit from such a signing.
Joshua King
Wilson's strike partner Joshua King should also attract plenty of interest if the Cherries face the drop. The 28-year-old has been a player very much in demand in recent times with clubs such as Chelsea, Spurs and his former club Manchester United registering their interest in him.
The Norwegian might find it easier than Wilson to attract a big club thanks to the versatility he offers. He can play as a number nine, secondary forward and also on either flank. Thanks to adaptability, he would suit any system. Any team looking to add a dynamic attacker to their ranks on a reasonable fee would be happy to get someone like King.
Nathan Ake
A player who might have left Bournemouth this summer anyway is star defender Nathan Ake. Almost every big club in the Premier League has been linked with the Dutchman on previous occasions and interest in only going to intensify if the Cherries get relegated. Ake has been one of the best defender in the Premier League outside the big six in recent years and is still very young. He is a modern day defender with excellent abilities and composure on the ball that makes him suited for the top teams who like build from the back. Premier League experience, versatility and the right attitude- Ake has everything to make his name at the biggest level and would be a valuable addition to every club in the Premier League.