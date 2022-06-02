Three positions Chelsea are looking to strengthen this summer

Bengaluru, June 1: Despite the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in their bag, Chelsea may consider last season somewhat underwhelming.
The Stamford Bridge side failed to push Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title as they had to settle for a third-place finish. Not only that they lost both the domestic cup competition to Liverpool in the final in shootouts.
After winning the Champions League in his first season in charge, Thomas Tuchel may regard this outcome as backwards and to make things work, there is likely to be major surgery within the squad over the next few months.
With the new owner Todd Boehly-led consortium embarking on a new chapter at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are likely to spend a good fortune this summer.
If some of the reports are to be believed, these are three positions Thomas Tuchel is looking to improve in the forthcoming summer transfer window:
1. Centre-Back
Chelsea are set to lose two first defenders with the potential exits of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger with both their contracts running out this summer. It leaves the squad with Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah as the only recognized centre-backs. As a result, it is apparent that the club are pushing to sign one or two big defenders from the market to fill in the gaps. Sevilla's Jules Kounde is reportedly Tuchel's most preferred name while Atletico defender Jose Gimenez and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly have also been linked.
2. Box to Box midfielder
In addition to defenders, Tuchel is reportedly also pushing a move for a box to box midfielder. With both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho entering into the 30s and both Saul and Ruben Loftus-Cheek struggling to be consistent with their performances, the German tactician is also said to be looking to add a box to box midfielder to the ranks. The club have recently linked with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot.
3. Striker
Despite a plethora of striking options on the side, none of the Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner or Kai Havertz has provided good security in front of the goal. Chelsea reportedly are now ready to shake the frontline with the addition of at least one striker while shipping off one of the above attackers for the funds.