Three potential destinations for Bayern Munich superstar

Bengaluru, March 3: The future of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski seems to be up in the air with the Polish superstar admitting he is yet to make a decision on his future and remains 'open to everything’.
The 33-year-old is currently one of the best players in the world if not the very best and creating records after records. He has 39 goals in 33 games this season across all competitions for the Bavarian giants.
However, the former Borussia Dortmund striker has less than 18 months left on his deal at Bayern Munich. He could leave for nothing in June 2023 or even this summer if the Bundesliga giants decide to cash in.
Lewandowski has scored 333 goals in 362 appearances for Bayern since his arrival from Dortmund back in 2014. The 33-year-old has been crowned FIFA best player for the past two years and could be open to a move away from Germany having played in Bundesliga since 2010.
Chelsea FC
Chelsea have splashed a lot of money on top strikers over the years but the striker's curse at Stamford Bridge continues to go on. Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have failed to justify their massive price tags. Even though Lewandowski is in his thirties, the Blues might be tempted to go for him if he becomes available.
Manchester City
Lewandowski owes a lot to both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola for the player he is today. And, if he becomes available, a reunion with either of the two could be on the cards. A move to Liverpool simply does not seem realistic at all but a move to Manchester City is possible as the Cityzens were in the market for Harry Kane last summer. Despite his age making any transfer relatively short-term, a move to the Etihad makes sense with Julian Alvarez deputising him and eventually replacing him later.
Real Madrid
Lewandowski is believed to be keen on a dream move to Real Madrid for a long time now but this does not look likely. The Los Blancos already have Karim Benzema and are believed to be keen on both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with the duo earmarked as superstars for the future.