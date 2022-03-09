Three potential destinations for Manchester United attacker

Bengaluru, March 9: As per reports in England, Manchester United star attacker Marcus Rashford is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford. It is believed that the 24-year-old is getting increasingly unhappy with the amount of game time he is receiving under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.
Rashford's current deal at Old Trafford expires in summer 2023 with the club having the option to extend it for another year. However, the England international is said to be looking for an exit from Old Trafford if the situation does not change. In this article, we will take a look at three possible destinations for Rashford if he is to depart his boyhood club.
Paris Saint-Germain
Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave PSG for Real Madrid in the summer when his contract with the Ligue 1 leaders expires and Rashford could be targeted as a straight replacement of the French superstar. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is well aware of Rashford's ability following his time in England with Tottenham Hotspur and the England international has been linked with a move to Parc des Princes on a number of occasions in the past. A move to PSG could well be on the cards for if Rashford decides to call it time at Old Trafford.
Newcastle United
Following their mega-money Saudi Arabian takeover, Newcastle United have the cash to burn and are likely to be in the market in the summer for some big-money deals. Rashford could prove to be a great deal for the Magpies consideroing the fact he is one of the best English players and it would be quite a statement if the Tyneside club raid the Red Devils for their number ten.
AS Roma
Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not having the best time at AS Roma but if he manages to stay at the Italian capital until the summer, the Portuguese coach could attract Rashford to the club. Rashford had a great spell at United under the Spanish boss at Old Trafford when he was in charge at the English club and the two could reunite at Stadio Olimpico.