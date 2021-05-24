Three potential replacements of Zidane if he leaves Real Madrid

Kolkata, May 24: Real Madrid have finished the season trophyless and at the moment, Zinedine Zidane's future at Santiago Bernabeu looks bleak.
The Frenchman has refused to confirm that he is leaving the Los Blancos this summer but there are rumours that he has made up his mind to quit.
Real have reportedly started looking for replacements and here we look at three potential candidates.
Massimiliano Allegri
Despite beig one of the best in the business, Allegri still remains without a job having left Juventus in 2019 and could be landing one of the most lucrative managerial jobs in the world in the summer if Zidane steps down. Allegri is a seasoned campaigner who has won league titles in Italy with both Milan and Juventus.
Raul Gonzalez
Unlike Allegri, Raul has very little experience, but very few understand the legacy of the club like the 43-year-old who is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever wear the iconic white jersey. Raul is currently the manager of Castilla, Madrid's reserve team, and there is a strong chance that he could be chosen as the successor of his former team-mate.
Hansi Flick
Following Niko Kovač's sacking after a disastrous start to the 2019-20 season, Bayern Munich appointed then assistant manager Flick as a stop-gap and he made his impact quickly leading the Bavarian giants to a a historic treble. Flick is stepping down as Bayern boss at the end of the season and it is believed that he is the favourite to land the Germany job. However, Real would be wise to make their move soon for the German taskmaster if Zidane decides to step down.