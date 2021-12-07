Three Premier League clubs linked with Real Madrid outcast

Kolkata, December 7: The fall of Eden Hazard since moving to Real Madrid has been beyond explanation.
The Belgian superstar, who is regarded among the best players ever to grace the Premier League, has been one of the biggest flops in the history of football after moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Injuries have haunted the 30-year-old badly following his move to the Spanish capital and as a result, he has fallen behind in the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti.
It is believed that Real Madrid are looking to rebuild their squad and have already identified French superstar Kylian Mbappe as a potential signing but for that, they need to clear their wage bill.
Hazard is believed to be one of the top names in the transfer list due to his huge wage of £416,000 per week. The Los Blancos are desperately looking for suitors of the former PFA Player of the Year and it is understood that the Belgian still has plenty of admirers in England.
Here, we look at three Premier League chasing the signature of Eden Hazard.
Newcastle United
Newcastle recently underwent a much-awaited Saudi Arabian takeover and are now blessed with the financial pulling power that can challenge even the biggest clubs in Europe. However, the current squad of the Magpies is far from impressive and they have a monumental challenge ahead of themselves to stave off relegation. The Tyneside club desperately need a face who can match their ambitions and there are not many players better than Hazard who fits the bill. The 30-year-old has things to prove and a move back to the Premier League can reignite his career. Signing Hazard would be a gamble for Newcastle but it's a gamble worth it.
West Ham United
West Ham have improved drastically in recent months under the tutelage of David Moyes and they can still go a long way if they can continue their progress. The Hammers currently find themselves fourth in the table after 15 games and it will be quite an achievement if they can qualify for Champions League by the end of the season. It is widely reported that Moyes is keen on strengthening his squad and Hazard is believed to be one of the top names in the wishlist of the Scottish manager.
Everton
Everton, despite all their ambitious signings over the past few years, have not been able to take themselves to the levels of the top six even under the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez. The Toffees have been linked with a move for Hazard and there is no doubt that a deal could change the fortunes of the club if the Belgian manages to find his mojo back. However, the Merseyside club do not have a particularly impressive record in recent years in such kinds of deals, James Rodriguez being the latest example.