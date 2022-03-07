Three Premier League clubs that could target Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij in summer

Bengaluru, March 7: Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij is reportedly considering a new challenge in his career and could leave the club next summer as per some latest reports.
Mino Riola as a result is reportedly looking to relocate his client’s future away from Italy.
The Dutch defender joined Inter on a free deal from Lazio in 2018. Since then, he has been a stalwart in the backline and was an integral part of Inter's 19th Serie A title. The 30-year-old has continued performing consistently in the ongoing campaign again to drive their title defence bid.
However, it is understood that he is now weighing up the next big move of his career and would prefer to join a Premier League club.
If so, these are three Premier League clubs who could entice him to join their new project next summer:
Chelsea
Chelsea are keen on defensive recruitments amid the uncertain future of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and even Cesar Azpilicueta. All three defenders will be free agents in the summer and no renewal talks have progressed yet. The London giants hence are looking for options in the market and De Vrij's signing could be a great coup for them. He is comfortable playing in a back-three system and is a leader in dressing which could tempt the club to put their interest in him.
Tottenham Hotspur
Another potential destination for the Dutch defender could be the Spurs. The north London side have shown signs of improvement under the new manager Antonio Conte, however, their backline seems to be still imbalanced. Leadership is a quality that is sorely missing from the defence and De Vrij's signing could solve that. Conte is well aware of De Vrij's talents having worked with him at Inter and there is a big possibility of them having a reunion once again.
Newcastle United
Practically every player who are facing an uncertain future at his current club is said to be chased by the newly riched side. Eddie Howe is looking to add more reputed centre-back to his backline next and De Vrij's availability could make him their next target. They spent around €100 million in the January window, bringing nearly half a dozen players to St James’ Park. It definitely has made a huge impact on the table who are looked to be almost safe out of the relegation zone. However, they are unlikely to stop just there. Another spending spree is expected to befall in the summer transfer window and the Dutch defender could be on their wishlist.