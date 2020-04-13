Three Premier League clubs that should make a move for Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri

Bengaluru, April 13: To become a really successful club and a dominant force in European football, a club not only needs a very strong starting XI but solid overall depth and quality outside the usual regular starters. Liverpool have seen a meteoric rise in their fortunes in the last few years under Jurgen Klopp and a key reason behind that has been their exceptional squad depth.
However, some of the players who are not regular for the Reds are good enough to warrant a regular place in the starting XI of most clubs in Europe and Xherdan Shaqiri is certainly one of such examples. The Swiss international is thought to be considering an exit from Anfield in the summer and it is hardly a surprise that a player of his quality would be looking to play on a weekly basis.
In this article, we will look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign the gifted winger dubbed as the 'Alpine Messi'.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have had a pretty decent season this time out as they sit 11th in the Premier League table right now. Roy Hodgson has managed to bring a sense of stability in the Eagles' side this campaign but the South London club have hardly impressed attacking wise.
They have an inconsistent attack and a pretty average set of creative players behind them. Wilfred Zaha has also been underwhelming this season. Xherdan Shaqiri would be a very useful addition to the Eagles' side who can offer them the much-needed creativity that they lack.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United have had a decent season so far. Unlike the recent seasons, they have hardly been dragged into the relegation scrap. Defensively, the Magpies have been pretty solid but their lacklustre attack has hurt them. Club record signing Joelington has been a massive flop whereas the rest of the attackers have not impressed as well. The North East side would certainly benefit from adding a player of Shaqiri's quality and experience to their side.
Southampton
Despite starting the season on a poor note, the Saints saw a sensational turn in their fortunes. The Saints have steered clear of the relegation zone by some distance as they sit 14th in the table right now. Ralph Hasenhüttl has shown that he is a quality manager and it is time that the Saints should back the Austrian gaffer.
He has so far worked wonders with a very average squad. Shaqiri would be a very shrewd addition to the South Coast club and a few good signings like him can help the Saints become a challenger for the European spots once again.