Three Premier League clubs who could target Eriksen

Kolkata, January 18: Christian Eriksen could be set for a surprise return to football with a destination in the Premier League by the end of the week.
As per rumours, the Danish superstar is being courted by several clubs across the continent in the wake of his contractual release from Serie A holders Inter Milan earlier this season.
Eriksen parted ways with the Nerazzurri due to Serie A rules that prohibit any player from featuring in the league after being fitted with a heart-starting device. No such rule exists in the Premier League at the moment which allows clubs in England to offer the 29-year-old a way back to top level football, something the former Spurs star is desperate for.
Here, we look at three clubs who could target the playmaker.
Newcastle United
The easiest and automatic pick for this list is Newcastle United who are both in need of quality in their side and also have the financial backing to come up with big deals. The Magpies have already got off the mark in the transfer market in January with double deals for Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. A technically gifted and creative midfielder like Eriksen can prove to be a much-needed addition to the Newcastle side that evidently lacks spark in the middle of the park.
Everton
Everton are going through extremely difficult times as a club and had to part ways with Rafael Benitez following the Toffees' disastrous run of form in the Premier League. The Merseyside giants currently find themselves 16th in the table and are in desperate need of some kind of inspiration and Eriksen is certainly a player capable of producing that. The Toffees definitely have quality in the middle of the park in the likes of Abdoulaye Doucouré and Allan and it goes without saying that Eriksen would take them to the next level.
Brentford
Brentford are having a mixed season and look destined for safety in their very first Premier League campaign. The Bees are clearly a very much ambitious club and have done really well to climb up the football pyramid to reach the Premier League. Brentford have a strong connection with Denmark thanks to having a Danish manager in Thomas Frank and also have some Danish players in their ranks in the form of Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jørgensen, Mads Bidstrup, Mads Bech Sørensen, Mads Roerslev, Luka Račić and Jonas Lössl. It is understood that the Bees have already made an approach for Eriksen and it is hardly a surprise considering the fact that the 29-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest players Denmark have ever produced.