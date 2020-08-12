Three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign Chelsea outcast at a cut price

Bengaluru, Aug 12: If reports in England are to be believed, Chelsea have lowered their asking price for unwanted midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in order to accelerate his move away from Stamford Bridge. It is claimed that a fee of £20m will be enough to get the Frenchman out of West London this summer.
Although AC Milan are interested in bringing the Frenchman back to the club, they are only prepared to offer as much as £13.5m. Bakayoko spent the 2018-19 season on loan at AC Milan and it was a successful loan spell for the Frenchman but Milan decided not to trigger the option of a permanent £32million signing at the end last season.
The 25-year-old was again flogged out of the club last summer, this time to his former club AS Monaco but it has been a pretty underwhelming season for both the club and the player and therefore, the French side are also not willing to make the deal permanent.
With AC Milan, Bakayoko's preferred club, struggling financially as well, a number of Premier League clubs should be looking to make the best of the reduced asking price for the French international. He is still just 25 years of age and is definitely worth taking a chance at a fee of just £20m. Here, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking for the former Monaco star.
West Ham United
West Ham United might be a bottom half side in the Premier League but they are a club who have shown a lot of ambition in the transfer market in recent past. The Hammers have one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League right now in Declan Rice who is wanted by Chelsea in a mega-money move.
Even if they sell Rice this summer, they will need to replace him and Bakayoko would be a solid replacement who comes with experience at the top level. Including the Frenchman in a potential deal with Chelsea for Rice would be a smart move by the Hammers and they can still improve their squad elsewhere for the amount they receive from Rice's sales.
Bakayoko's stock is currently not as high as it sued to be and a good offer should convince the 25-year-old to trade West London for the East London club.
Everton
Everton have significantly improved since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the manager earlier this season but the squad at the disposal of the Italian mastermind is far from what a manager of his calibre usually works with. Ancelotti has managed some of football's all-time greats in the past and Everton need a solid rebuilding if Ancelotti has to work his magic at Goodison Park.
The Toffees are lacking quality and steal in the middle of the park and are yet to replace Idrissa Gana Gueye following his move to PSG last summer. Bakayoko would be an immense addition to the midfield of the Merseyside Blues and he should be happy to be working under someone like Ancelotti. An ideal replacement for Gueye, Bakayoko seems like a readymade player for the Toffees.
Manchester United
Manchester United are long-term admirers of Bakayoko and tried to bring him to Old Trafford but lost out to Chelsea. The Red Devils would benefit from having someone of Bakayoko's quality in the number six role to compete with ageing Nemanja Matic, another former Chelsea defensive midfielder.
In order to get the best out of creative midfield duo of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Matic's role has been crucial behind Manchester United's good run of form in the closing stages of the season but the Serbian international is already 32 years of age and his fitness levels have also dropped.
Bakayoko could prove to be a coup for just £20m for the Red Devils in the current market. Of course, the Red Devils could attract bigger players than him but with finances tight because of pandemic situation, the Frenchman would be a low-risk signing and if it pays off, it would eventually go down as a bargain.