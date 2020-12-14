Three Premier League clubs who should eye this Brazilian international

Kolkata, December 14: One of the big news in football transfer market recently is the departure of Brazilian forward Hulk from Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG after a four-year stint.
The dynamic forward is now available for nothing having terminated his contract and a host of clubs across Europe, especially in the Premier League, have been linked with a move.
Here, we look at three potential destinations for the 34-year-old in the Premier League.
Everton
Everton have improved a lot since Carlo Ancelotti took over at the Goodison Park, but the Toffees still miss the consistency to challenge the bigger clubs. Someone like Hulk in the attack would provide Ancelotti plenty of options and would also make their starting line-up a lot more potent.
West Ham United
The Hammers have done a pretty commendable job this season under David Moyes. Their good run of form has been despite their attackers' lack of consistency and it is needless to say that Hulk has the potential to take the East London club to the next level.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
A club that have been strongly linked with a free transfer for Hulk is Wolves and it is hardly a surprise. With their star striker Raul Jimenez set to miss a substantial period of the season due to injury, the Molineux outfit are in desperate need for an experienced striker who can lead their attack and Hulk fits the bill perfectly.