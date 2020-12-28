Three Premier League clubs who should make a move for this defender

Kolkata, December 28: Since their promotion to Premier League in 2016, Burnley have established themselves in the Premier League.
Though they hae their highs and lows, Sean Dyche's side are now competing in the Premier League for the fifth season in a row. One of the key players for the Clarets over these many years has been their star defender James Tarkowski.
Tarkowski's current deal at Turf Moor expires in the summer of 2022 and with every passing day, the value of the Englishman is getting lower.
A move for Takowski could be very well on the cards in January and here we look at three clubs who should be interested in the 28-year-old.
West Ham United
The Hammers are long admirers of Tarkowski and were believed to be close to landing the England international in the summer, but a deal failed to materialise as Dyche pulled the plug. The East London club have plenty of room to improve defensively and signing Tarkowski can help David Moyes take the club to a higher level.
Leicester City
Leicester failed to qualify for the Champions League last season due to a massive dip in form in the closing stages of the last season and Brendan Rodgers has seemingly learned from that. Last season's star performer Caglar Söyüncü has struggled with persistent injuries and while the Foxes have still managed to impress, a top defender like Tarkowsk will certainly help the cause of the Foxes.
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has somehow managed to keep things ticking with injury prone Joel Matip, Fabinho in an unnatural centre-back role and the duo of youngsters Nat Philipps and Rhys Williams. However, it would be a massive surprise if Liverpool do no explore the winter transfer window in order to boost their defensive ranks and if Tarkowski is available on the cheap, the Reds should definitely take a chance.