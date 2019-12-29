Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three Premier League managers with the best points-per-game this decade

By
pep

Bengaluru, Dec. 29: The Premier League has had 97 permanent managers since 2010 began but only a handful of eight managers over the course of the past ten seasons, managed to lift in the ultimate silverware.

After the departure of two legendary managers, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, the mantle seem to have forwarded to the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola right now while the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte too played a pivotal part in making the league more exciting in the last ten years.

As we progress to the end of the decade we take a look at three of the most successful names in the last ten years, who have managed to earn the most points per game in their respective tenure so far:

Pep Guardiola – 2.374 points-per-game

After achieving huge success during spells in charge of European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola moved to English football. His first season in charge didn't go well as per plan but the next season he showed his calibre. He not only won the league but also broke the 100 points barrier for the first time in PL history.

He won the league next season too but stopped at 98 points only. In the last ten years, he probably has the most huge impact in English football as well in Manchester City earning the most points-per-game, the best of any manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson – 2.273 points-per-game

Despite managing just three seasons in the decade, he still has the equal most number of Premier League titles - two along with Guardiola. He came second in the other year but still averages 2.273 points-per-game, maintaining his record of never finishing lower than third in the Premier League era.

Antonio Conte – 2.145 points-per-game

The Juventus legend managed only two seasons in the league but still one of three Chelsea managers to have lifted the Premier League in style over the course of the past ten seasons. He won the league with 93 points on board, their second-most points in the league. His second season saw him fall to a fifth-place finish but his 2.145 points-per-game still is the highest among all Chelsea managers this decade.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 107 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue