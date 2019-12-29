Three Premier League managers with the best points-per-game this decade

Bengaluru, Dec. 29: The Premier League has had 97 permanent managers since 2010 began but only a handful of eight managers over the course of the past ten seasons, managed to lift in the ultimate silverware.
After the departure of two legendary managers, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, the mantle seem to have forwarded to the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola right now while the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte too played a pivotal part in making the league more exciting in the last ten years.
As we progress to the end of the decade we take a look at three of the most successful names in the last ten years, who have managed to earn the most points per game in their respective tenure so far:
Pep Guardiola – 2.374 points-per-game
After achieving huge success during spells in charge of European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola moved to English football. His first season in charge didn't go well as per plan but the next season he showed his calibre. He not only won the league but also broke the 100 points barrier for the first time in PL history.
He won the league next season too but stopped at 98 points only. In the last ten years, he probably has the most huge impact in English football as well in Manchester City earning the most points-per-game, the best of any manager.
Sir Alex Ferguson – 2.273 points-per-game
Despite managing just three seasons in the decade, he still has the equal most number of Premier League titles - two along with Guardiola. He came second in the other year but still averages 2.273 points-per-game, maintaining his record of never finishing lower than third in the Premier League era.
Antonio Conte – 2.145 points-per-game
The Juventus legend managed only two seasons in the league but still one of three Chelsea managers to have lifted the Premier League in style over the course of the past ten seasons. He won the league with 93 points on board, their second-most points in the league. His second season saw him fall to a fifth-place finish but his 2.145 points-per-game still is the highest among all Chelsea managers this decade.