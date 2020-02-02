Three Premier League players who should have moved in January

Bengaluru, February 2: The 2020 January transfer window has now been closed and a total of £230m was spent on transfers. The biggest January deal of the Premier League happened only on the eve of deadline day when Manchester United brought in midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP for a fee which could rise to £68million.
Tottenham were also busy in January as they signed Gedson Fernandes on loan and Steven Bergwijn for £25million while Liverpool landed Minamino for £10million.
Apart from big clubs, the midtable and lower-table sides also moved to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. Along with incomings, there were several outgoings as well.
Many top sides chose to let players go either on loan deal or permanently. However, there are still several names who, unfortunately, could not get the moves despite strong interest in them. Below are three players who were desperate for a move, but could not manage one:
Pedro (Chelsea)
Pedro has only managed six Premier League appearances so far this campaign and has failed to register a goal or an assist during that time. His contract is set to end this June and with no extension being lined up, it's quite clear Pedro does not have a future under Frank Lampard in Chelsea.
With him out of favour at Stamford Bridge and Lampard preferring to use Willian on the wing - while young talents such as Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi all been given a chance ahead of him, it was highly expected that the player would seek for a move.
There was strong interest from Italy as well as Turkey but with Chelsea failing to land a replacement, Lampard chose not to release the experienced winger. It may prove positive for Chelsea as the veteran winger could come in handy in domestic cup games maintaining the squad strength but at the age of 32, he could have benefitted with a move away either with a promise of more gametime or with a high package in MLS or the Gulf.
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)
Another Chelsea forward who has been a fringe personal in the side, is the French World Cup winner Giroud, who was the most probable one to leave the club in January after failing to impress Lampard and finding it hard to get regular minutes under his belt.
He has made just seven appearances for Lampard's side this season. Chelsea also had reportedly informed him to find a new club, but sadly the 33-year-old could not get a move.
Inter Milan and Lazio were massively linked with him and on deadline day even Tottenham enquired about the player. However, Lampard rejected the idea to let him go after failing to to land an attacker. He would now provide cover for Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi up top, fighting for minutes in the domestic cup competition, but his inclusion in the France squad for the European Championship this summer could be in serious risk.
Victor Wanyama (Tottenham)
Wanyama was a fringe player in the side even before Mourinho's arrival. Pochettino wanted to sell the player in last summer but could not find a suitor. He is yet to make a single start in the Premier League and things are unlikely to change under Mourinho as well.
The Spurs midfielder was strongly linked with a January move but the buying clubs were put off by his salary expectations. Bayer Leverkusen, Hertha Berlin, Fiorentina and his former club Celtic also reportedly enquired about the player, but could not reach an agreement.
At the age of 28, he still has a lot of prime years left in him and surely a move to any new side could have helped him revive his football career. At Spurs, he is surely the last midfield option Mourinho would look at and unless there's massive injury crisis, he is unlikely to feature much. Spurs reportedly are now looking to reach an agreement with the Kenyan to pay off rest of his contract foe termination.