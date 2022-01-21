Three Premier League players who would benefit from a loan move in January

Kolkata, January 21: There is just over a week remaining in the January transfer window and a number of Premier League players could have their eye on a move away.
For some players, January is the perfect time to seek a move after failing to establish themselves in the first-team set-up.
Even if it is on a loan deal, plenty of young players and fringe squad members in the Premier League could benefit from a short fix.
Keeping that in mind here we have selected such three players who would benefit from seeking a transfer away in January-
1. Nat Phillips
The Liverpool defender was forced to burst into the scene following Liverpool's massive injury in the backline last season. But he proved himself to be capable of producing in the Premier League and was one of the big reasons behind their top-four finish. His displays last season were rewarded with a new four-year deal at Anfield but he is now the fifth choice defender in the side. A temporary move might be just the solution for the 24-year-old to showcase his talents again.
2. Dean Henderson
The Manchester United keeper's reputation bloomed as a Sheffield United player when the Blades defied the critics to maintain their Premier League status two years back. As a result, he was included in the United team as a deputy to De Gea last season. He even broke into the first team for a couple of games. With De Gea struggling for form last season, he was expected to overtake the Spaniard in the line-up. However, COVID-19 and injury issues sidelined him for a long period at the start of this season. De Gea in his absence has now once again regained his form making him a bench-warmer. January could now come as a good opportunity for him to seek more game-time and having proven his ability earlier, there should not be short of suitors.
3. Freddie Woodman
The Newcastle academy star was one of the best keepers in the Championship last season with Swansea. He was expected to join Bournemouth on loan this campaign before an injury concern at his parent club. He since has played only five times for Newcastle and is yet to break into the first team. With the January window still in the full swing, another loan move at this stage would definitely help his development.