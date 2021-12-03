Three Premier League sides that are linked with Gabriel Barbosa

Kolkata, December 3: Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa could be a busy man in January with as many as three Premier League sides reportedly vouching for his signature.
The
25-year-old
striker
has
been
sensational
in
Brazilian
football
after
previously
failing
to
make
it
work
in
Europe.
After making it big with Santos he signed for Inter in 2016. However, he failed to adapt to life and after three unsuccessful campaigns, returned back to his homeland in 2019.
He
has
only
gone
from
strength
to
strength
since
then.
He
has
scored
over
100
goals
in
the
last
three
years.
He
also
recently
helped
the
club
regain
the
Copa
Libertadores
trophy
defeating
Palmeiras
which
they
last
won
back
in
December
2019.
The Brazilian forward reportedly now wants another go at Europe having had a previously unsuccessful stint with Inter Milan.
With
the
January
transfer
window
closing
on
and
Brazil's
domestic
season
close
to
ending,
a
move
to
Europe
could
befall
in
January.
And
these
are
the
Premier
League
clubs
that
are
keeping
a
close
eye
on
the
development.
1. Arsenal
Arsenal are in the hunt to land a striker in January or next summer and Barbosa is believed to be attracting interest from North London. Arsenal are likely to lose Eddie Nketiah, and Alexandre Lacazette next summer while Aubameyang is also slowly entering into the twilight of his career. In that aspect, Barbosa appears to be the perfect profile. Arsenal in recent years have had a good bond with Brazilian talents with the likes of Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes all part of the Arsenal side. Hence, the player would only face little problems adjusting to life at the Emirates Stadium.
2. West Ham United
The Hammers are stepping on a tightrope when it comes to their position upfront with Michail Antonio as their only recognized striker. The 31-year-old also has dealt with his fair share of injury problems in recent times. If he does face time on the sideline in the near future, it could seriously hinder West Ham's progression this season. As a result, they are extensively looking to sign a striker in January. Barbosa who was earlier approached by Hammers in summer has reportedly again been looked at.
3. Aston Villa
Villa are also believed to be another PL side credited with an interest in the forward ahead of the opening of the January transfer window. New boss Steven Gerrard is expected to be backed by owners in the transfer window and the Liverpool legend is reportedly keeping his tabs open for the Brazil sensation.