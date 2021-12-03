Football
Three Premier League sides that are linked with Gabriel Barbosa

By

Kolkata, December 3: Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa could be a busy man in January with as many as three Premier League sides reportedly vouching for his signature.

The 25-year-old striker has been sensational in Brazilian football after previously failing to make it work in Europe.

After making it big with Santos he signed for Inter in 2016. However, he failed to adapt to life and after three unsuccessful campaigns, returned back to his homeland in 2019.

He has only gone from strength to strength since then. He has scored over 100 goals in the last three years. He also recently helped the club regain the Copa Libertadores trophy defeating Palmeiras which they last won back in December 2019.

The Brazilian forward reportedly now wants another go at Europe having had a previously unsuccessful stint with Inter Milan.

With the January transfer window closing on and Brazil's domestic season close to ending, a move to Europe could befall in January. And these are the Premier League clubs that are keeping a close eye on the development.

1. Arsenal

Arsenal are in the hunt to land a striker in January or next summer and Barbosa is believed to be attracting interest from North London. Arsenal are likely to lose Eddie Nketiah, and Alexandre Lacazette next summer while Aubameyang is also slowly entering into the twilight of his career. In that aspect, Barbosa appears to be the perfect profile. Arsenal in recent years have had a good bond with Brazilian talents with the likes of Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes all part of the Arsenal side. Hence, the player would only face little problems adjusting to life at the Emirates Stadium.

2. West Ham United

The Hammers are stepping on a tightrope when it comes to their position upfront with Michail Antonio as their only recognized striker. The 31-year-old also has dealt with his fair share of injury problems in recent times. If he does face time on the sideline in the near future, it could seriously hinder West Ham's progression this season. As a result, they are extensively looking to sign a striker in January. Barbosa who was earlier approached by Hammers in summer has reportedly again been looked at.

3. Aston Villa

Villa are also believed to be another PL side credited with an interest in the forward ahead of the opening of the January transfer window. New boss Steven Gerrard is expected to be backed by owners in the transfer window and the Liverpool legend is reportedly keeping his tabs open for the Brazil sensation.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 9:14 [IST]
