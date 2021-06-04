Three Premier League stars set to return from long term injury next season

Bengaluru, June 4: Unluckily, injuries are part and parcel of contact-based sports and footballers are perhaps the most susceptible to damaging bones and muscles due to the physical, frenetic nature of the game. Last season was no different as several Premier League stars remained on the sidelines for a larger part of the campaign until the end. But during the absenteeism, many already started recovering in the gym, with the physio, re-strengthening muscles and with light training.
Now with the Premier League is still almost more than two months away we can expect some of them to return to pitch from the very beginning. Here we have enlisted such three stars who are likely to grace the field once again next season after missing a big chunk of games last term-
1. Virgil Van Dijk
The Liverpool defender has missed the majority of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury back in October last year. Since then he is yet to join the senior training set-up. However, as per reports, he is recovering well with the time and likely to be available for full fitness ahead of the next campaign.
2. Raul Jimenez
The Wolves forward sustained a skull fracture against Arsenal in November and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. It is understood that the doctors are yet to deliver a green signal to him to return to full action. However, the frontman has been given the all-clear to return to training. The footballer though has been told to wear a protective head guard for the rest of his playing career.
3. Harvey Barnes
Barnes were one of the most productive wingers in the league last season until a knee injury in February against Arsenal derailed his campaign. He has had 16 goal involvement in 27 appearances in the Premier League and in the Europa League before the injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the season. But he is likely to resume training from July and expected to play a key part next season from the very start.