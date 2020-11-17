Three Premier League summer signings that are struggling to make an impact

Bengaluru, Nov 17: Eight games into the Premier League season has given us an outlook to assess how the summer transfer window signings have performed. From the very beginning, some of the transfers have hit the ground running and justified their price tags, but there are many more struggling to find their feet following a summer switch.
Here, we’ve decided to look at some of weakest performing signings during the opening months of the season and picked up three big names:
Kai Havertz
Chelsea forked out a club-record fee for Havertz and it is not obvious to see why. He is regarded as one of the finest talents of Germany and his former Bayer Leverkusen stats speak volume of it. He was almost courted by all the top sides in Europe before Chelsea found an agreement. However, his start at Stamford Bridge has been anything but spectacular.
He has managed four goals and provided two assists in 10 appearances in all competitions but three of those goals came as part of a League Cup hat-trick against second-tier Barnsley. It may take him some time to adapt to English football but with the Blues squad having impressive quality around, he may have to gear up his act soon.
Donny van de Beek
The Manchester United summer signing somewhat has looked promising in patches but he has failed to win trust under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He is yet to start a Premier League game, managing just 77 min of league football through five substitute appearances.
His arrival excited many of the United fans as the team lacked a player in midfield who can ease past players and brings loads of creativity on the table. But Solskjaer has not favoured him fully yet and Bruno Fernandes's commanding presence in the line-up could be another reason.
Nevertheless, the former Ajax midfielder is yet to get a good run of games. Although, the player and manager both have assured that he would be given enough chances once he adapts well to the English league.
Willian
The Brazilian winger joined the Gunners as a free transfer from Chelsea and the move was seen as a coup by fans. He justified the hype by providing two assists in his debut game and being the man of the match against Fulham. However, he has really dropped off the pace since then.
He has not registered a single goal or assists in nine fixtures in all competitions and, truth be told, has rarely looked like finding the net in that time. His performances surely are not justifying the significant wages he would get in his three-year contract. With the likes of Nicolas Pepe waiting around the corner, he has to address the matter in the coming weeks.