Three Rangers players Steven Gerrard could be looking for

By

Bengaluru, Nov 18: Steven Gerrard has recently been appointed the manager of struggling Aston Villa after the Lions parted ways with Dean Smith following a poor run of form. The Premier League legend has had a stellar managerial career so far having brought Rangers back to the zenith of Scottish football and many were surprised to see him leaving Ibrox during the middle of the season.

Gerrard did a remarkable job at Rangers as he managed to put an end to the monopoly of Celtic in Scottish football and his brand of football was particularly eye-catching. Aston Villa have a pretty talented squad available at their disposal and yet find themselves at the 16th position in the table. And, reports suggest that Gerrard could be looking forward to the winter transfer window to bolster his squad and has set his sights on raiding Rangers.

Here, we will take a look at three Rangers players Villa could be looking for.

Nathan Patterson

Nathan Patterson has been far from a regular feature under Gerrard at Ibrox but the 20-year-old is clearly the crown jewel of the club. Patterson earned his debut under Gerrard and the former Liverpool skipper took a slow and steady approach with the versatile defender.

Patterson has done well as a deputy of James Tavernier and occasionally also filled in at centre-back and left-back. The 20-year-old is held in high regard by clubs across Europe with the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Everton, Arsenal, Manchester United and several other top clubs all monitoring his progress. With Gerrard at the helm and the club being fairly ambitious, Patterson could very well follow his former manager to Villa Park.

Ryan Kent

One of the key reasons behind Rangers' success was the incredible showings from Ryan Kent week in week out on the flanks. Kent, who was formerly on the books of Liverpool, went strength to strength since moving to Ibrox from Anfield and looks more than ready to take his next step and move back to the Premier League.

And, Aston Villa would be his best choice thanks to Gerrard moving to Villa Park. Villa do have quality as well as depth on the flanks but Kent, already being a favourite of the manager, should not find it hard to break into the starting XI if he moves to the Midlands club.

Glen Kamara

Glen Kamara was arguably the most important player under Gerrard at Rangers. The 26-year-old Finland international is a combative midfielder by trade and was one of the key reasons why Gerrard's side dominated most of the games.

With an incredible work rate, solid passing range and understanding of the game, Kamara has everything to succeed at the highest level and looks more than ready to make his comeback to the Premier League. He was formerly in the ranks of Arsenal as a youth player but failed to make the grade but has shown remarkable progress since moving north of the border.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 16:17 [IST]
