Three Rangers players Steven Gerrard could be looking for

Bengaluru,
Nov
18:
Steven
Gerrard
has
recently
been
appointed
the
manager
of
struggling
Aston
Villa
after
the
Lions
parted
ways
with
Dean
Smith
following
a
poor
run
of
form.
The
Premier
League
legend
has
had
a
stellar
managerial
career
so
far
having
brought
Rangers
back
to
the
zenith
of
Scottish
football
and
many
were
surprised
to
see
him
leaving
Ibrox
during
the
middle
of
the
season.
Gerrard did a remarkable job at Rangers as he managed to put an end to the monopoly of Celtic in Scottish football and his brand of football was particularly eye-catching. Aston Villa have a pretty talented squad available at their disposal and yet find themselves at the 16th position in the table. And, reports suggest that Gerrard could be looking forward to the winter transfer window to bolster his squad and has set his sights on raiding Rangers.
Here, we will take a look at three Rangers players Villa could be looking for.
Nathan Patterson
Nathan Patterson has been far from a regular feature under Gerrard at Ibrox but the 20-year-old is clearly the crown jewel of the club. Patterson earned his debut under Gerrard and the former Liverpool skipper took a slow and steady approach with the versatile defender.
Patterson
has
done
well
as
a
deputy
of
James
Tavernier
and
occasionally
also
filled
in
at
centre-back
and
left-back.
The
20-year-old
is
held
in
high
regard
by
clubs
across
Europe
with
the
likes
of
Bayern
Munich,
Atletico
Madrid,
Everton,
Arsenal,
Manchester
United
and
several
other
top
clubs
all
monitoring
his
progress.
With
Gerrard
at
the
helm
and
the
club
being
fairly
ambitious,
Patterson
could
very
well
follow
his
former
manager
to
Villa
Park.
Ryan Kent
One of the key reasons behind Rangers' success was the incredible showings from Ryan Kent week in week out on the flanks. Kent, who was formerly on the books of Liverpool, went strength to strength since moving to Ibrox from Anfield and looks more than ready to take his next step and move back to the Premier League.
And,
Aston
Villa
would
be
his
best
choice
thanks
to
Gerrard
moving
to
Villa
Park.
Villa
do
have
quality
as
well
as
depth
on
the
flanks
but
Kent,
already
being
a
favourite
of
the
manager,
should
not
find
it
hard
to
break
into
the
starting
XI
if
he
moves
to
the
Midlands
club.
Glen Kamara
Glen Kamara was arguably the most important player under Gerrard at Rangers. The 26-year-old Finland international is a combative midfielder by trade and was one of the key reasons why Gerrard's side dominated most of the games.
With an incredible work rate, solid passing range and understanding of the game, Kamara has everything to succeed at the highest level and looks more than ready to make his comeback to the Premier League. He was formerly in the ranks of Arsenal as a youth player but failed to make the grade but has shown remarkable progress since moving north of the border.