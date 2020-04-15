Three reasons why Adam Lallana would be a brilliant signing by Leicester City

London, April 15: If reports in England are to be believed, Leicester City have intensified their interest in Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana as Brendan Rodgers eyes a reunion with the former Southampton skipper.
With clubs like Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham United also hot on the trail of the 34-time capped English international, it is believed that the Foxes have stepped up their interest and are set to offer the 31-year-old a pre-contract with a view to snapping him up on a free transfer in the summer.
In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Lallana would be a brilliant piece of acquisition for Leicester City.
The reunion of Rodgers and Lallana
Adam Lallana had one of the best phases of his career under the management of Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool. It was Rodgers only who signed him at Liverpool following his impressive showings in Southampton colours.
The English playmaker played a total of 48 games under the Northern Irishman during which he managed to find the net eight times while providing five assists. He also became a regular for the English national team during that time and even won the accolade of English Player of the Year. A reunion of the talented player with his former manager could prove to be a step in the right direction for Leicester City.
Experience
A few might say that Adam Lallana is well past his peak. He will be 32 years of age next month and his fitness levels in the last few years have dropped drastically. However, the experience of the Englishman could prove to be a big spark for a team like Leicester City whose average squad age is just 26.2. Most of their star players like Caglar Söyüncü, Ben Chilwell, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Dannis Praet, Harvey Barnes are very young. The Foxes have a very talented bunch of young players and Lallana can be an excellent mentor for them both on and off the pitch.
Versatility
One of the biggest qualities of Lallana is his immense versatility. The 31-year-old is unarguably one of the most technically gifted English players of the modern era and often players like him lack a good work rate and adaptability. But, Lallana has always been a manager's dream. He is always ready to deliver in no matter whichever role he is assigned by the manager. Due to that, he has become a very much versatile player over the years. He is most comfortable when playing just behind the striker as a number ten but can be used in any midfield role, even as a defensive midfielder. On a free transfer, such a player would be a brilliant signing by Leicester City.