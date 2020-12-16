Three reasons why Manchester United should make this defender their number one priority

Bengaluru, December 16: Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White was one of the most sought-after players during the last summer transfer window and the 23-year-old has done enough to take his stocks even higher with his series of strong performances at the heart of the Seagulls backline this season.
Before this season, he was a highly-rated defender with no Premier League experience but now having proven his quality in the tournament, interest in the Englishman has grown from the big clubs and it is reported that his value has risen to as much as £50 million.
If reports in England are to be believed, Manchester City, Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool are all tracking the progress of the former Leeds United loanee while Manchester United are also interested in the young defender. In this article, we will take a look at three reasons why the Red Devils should make White their absolute number one priority.
A ball-playing defender:
Most managers these days love to have ball-playing defenders in their ranks and Ben White has established himself as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the Premier League already. Manchester United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements as they lack a solid partner to club captain Harry Maguire. Ben White can be exactly the player they have been seeking thanks to his immense ability on the ball and confidence to play progressive passes.
White is also decent in the air having averaged 1.8 aerial duels won per game and could grow into a complete defender with more playing time and experience. Also, White likes to operate on the right-hand side of the defence and that makes him perfect for United with Maguire liking to play on the left-hand side. The young defender is capable of playing in a three-man defence and even in central midfield which makes him ideal for any manager who likes to weak his tactics when needed.
Retaining the British core of the squad
Manchester United have been working continuously over the last few years to establish a British core of the squad and adding Ben White to the ranks would be another step to the direction. The club's philosophy of bringing in the best talents in the country needs to be praised and losing out on a top talent like White would be damaging for the club as he has the potential to become the best defender of England in coming years.
Manchester United have a good number of quality young players in their squad with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood, among others and White would add plenty of quality to that core that could help the club grow in the coming years.
Age
Manchester United's strategy in the transfer market has been pretty clear and what they are trying to execute is somewhat similar to that of their rivals Liverpool to some extent. The Red Devils have been actively trying to bring in players in their younger years and only make exceptions to this when they can get an extraordinary player or a good bargain like in the case of Edinson Cavani. White is just 23 years of age and he is somewhat a late bloomer.
If the Red Devils can sign him now, they can get service from him for even more than a decade. Even if White fails to deliver at Old Trafford, they can still get a good return from his sales. Therefore, the 23-year-old would be a very smart buy by Manchester United and if they do not act soon, one of their rivals are bound to take advantage of it.