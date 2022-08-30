Three reasons why Ruben Neves would be the perfect midfield signing for Liverpool this summer

Kolkata, August 30: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a statement by claiming that the Reds could sign a new midfielder before the transfer deadline day.
The
German
also
claimed
that
he
was
wrong
to
formerly
discard
the
idea
of
signing
a
new
midfielder.
After Klopp's statement, Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders across Europe.
One
of
the
many
names
linked
with
a
move
to
Anfield
is
Wolverhampton
Wanderers
skipper
Ruben
Neves.
Here, we look at three reasons why Neves would be a brilliant addition to the Liverpool midfield this summer.
Premier League experience
Neves
boasts
plenty
Premier
League
experience
at
the
age
of
just
25.
He
has
been
at
Wolves
since
2017
when
they
were
in
the
Championship
and
has
been
a
key
part
of
the
team
since.
Neves
has
more
than
200
appearances
for
the
Midlands
club
to
his
name
till
date
and
is
also
a
seasoned
Premier
League
professional.
Hence,
Neves
poses
very
little
risk
of
flopping
at
Anfield.
Versatility
Neves is a player who looks equally comfortable as a number six or a number eight which makes him perfect for Liverpool. The Reds are heavily reliant on Fabinho at the base of their midfield trio but Neves could provide worthy competition to the Brazilian. With Jordan Henderson struggling this season, Neves could also be a long-term replacement of the Liverpool skipper thanks to his leadership.
Midfield target
It is pretty much a public knowledge that Jude Bellingham is the primary target of Liverpool but Borussia Dortmund will not entertain any offer for their starlet this summer. A move for Ruben Neves will mean that Klopp could still go all out for Bellingham next summer as the two players are very different from each other. Liverpool could benefit from getting a player with Neves' profile this summer who provides solidity and craft at the same time.