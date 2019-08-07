Football
Three reasons why Tottenham Hotspur could win Premier League title this season

Three reasons why Tottenham Hotspur could win Premier League title this season

Bengaluru, Aug 7: Premier League football will finally be back from this weekend after a few months' break. Weekends without Premier League football are quite difficult and it will certainly bring plenty of joy for the fans. Liverpool will take on newly promoted Norwich City in the season opener on Friday (August 9) night to kick off the new campaign.

We experienced a remarkable title race last season between Manchester City and Liverpool and in the end, just one point separated the champions City from their rivals as they retained their title.

The Cityzens also won the FA Cup and League Cup to win the domestic treble whereas Liverpool won their sixth Champions League title. So, it's not quite a surprise that it is a common perception that the title race will be mostly between Pep Guardiola's City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool but let's not discard Tottenham Hotspur who look quite capable enough to challenge for the title this season.

Let's discuss why the North London giants are well capable of fighting for the title this season.

1. Core of the team intact

For quite a long time now, Spurs have their core of the team intact and it is still quite youthful. Mauricio Pochettino slowly, but surely, built the foundation of the club relying on mostly young players who now have gained experience too.

Now, it is time for them to shine and return the faith the manager and the board showed in them.

Despite being linked quite heavily with moves out of the club, the likes of Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld have been retained by the club which is a huge statement from the Lilywhites.

If injuries do not stretch Pochettino's side this campaign, the fans have every reason to be optimistic about their chances.

2. Loss in Champions League final

Failure is the pillar of success. No great thing is achieved without a little bit of failure and Spurs have had their own share of failures in the recent seasons.

They lost to Liverpool in the Champions League final last season but it was quite remarkable for them to go that far without spending a single penny in the transfer market during the whole campaign.

Failures help in building the character and Mauricio Pochettino has to ensure that his players learn from their loss at the biggest stage in the continent last season.

The likes of Kane, Eriksen, Son, Vertonghen etc. are all quality players but they are just one step away from the mentality needed to win big things and the loss in the final last season could just be it.

3. Strong additions

Spurs completed one of the best transfers during this summer transfer window in the form of Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyon who was wanted by a host of clubs and rightfully so. The 22-year-old has all the qualities of becoming a world beater in the midfield and could help Spurs elevate themselves from top four club to title chasers.

The London giants are also expected to seal a move for Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon before the transfer window closes and it will be another remarkable deal by them.

Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes also remain strongly linked and signing either of them would be a bonus.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
