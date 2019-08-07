Three reasons why Tottenham Hotspur could win Premier League title this season

1. Core of the team intact
For quite a long time now, Spurs have their core of the team intact and it is still quite youthful. Mauricio Pochettino slowly, but surely, built the foundation of the club relying on mostly young players who now have gained experience too.
Now, it is time for them to shine and return the faith the manager and the board showed in them.
Despite being linked quite heavily with moves out of the club, the likes of Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld have been retained by the club which is a huge statement from the Lilywhites.
If injuries do not stretch Pochettino's side this campaign, the fans have every reason to be optimistic about their chances.
2. Loss in Champions League final
Failure is the pillar of success. No great thing is achieved without a little bit of failure and Spurs have had their own share of failures in the recent seasons.
They lost to Liverpool in the Champions League final last season but it was quite remarkable for them to go that far without spending a single penny in the transfer market during the whole campaign.
Failures help in building the character and Mauricio Pochettino has to ensure that his players learn from their loss at the biggest stage in the continent last season.
The likes of Kane, Eriksen, Son, Vertonghen etc. are all quality players but they are just one step away from the mentality needed to win big things and the loss in the final last season could just be it.
3. Strong additions
Spurs completed one of the best transfers during this summer transfer window in the form of Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyon who was wanted by a host of clubs and rightfully so. The 22-year-old has all the qualities of becoming a world beater in the midfield and could help Spurs elevate themselves from top four club to title chasers.
The London giants are also expected to seal a move for Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon before the transfer window closes and it will be another remarkable deal by them.
Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes also remain strongly linked and signing either of them would be a bonus.