Three relegated players Arsenal should move for this summer

Bengaluru, May 13: The Premier League season is approaching its end and after a lacklustre season, the Gunners are likely to focus early on the transfer market. Given the performance on the pitch, it is evident that the North London side needs a major revamp.

However, considering COVID-19 financial limitations there is unlikely to be an extensive budget allocation. But Arsenal could explore three clubs - Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United for cut-price deals which recently were relegated from Premier League.

Here we have put together one player from each of the side which could be a welcome addition for Mikel Arteta next season:

1. Sander Berge (Sheffield United)

The 23-year-old Norway midfielder is almost sure to leave Bramall Lane following the relegation and he could be a useful addition to the Gunners' midfield. This term he hasn't featured much having picked up an injury in mid-December, but last season he proved his qualities. Berge is capable of operating in the deep-lying role or further forward, with his ability to break up play and create chances from deep. Considering Xhaka's future is up in the air, he could be a great replacement for him. Berge could reportedly available for around £35m.

2. Matheus Pereira (West Brom)

Despite West Brom's struggle, one player that stood out among the chaos is this 25-year-old Brazilian. Playing as a right-winger and number 10, Pereira has already netted 10 goals and assisted a further five with three matches still to play. Considering Nicolas Pepe's inconsistency and Willian's struggles, Pereira could be highly effective as part of a stronger unit next season.

3. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham)

Centre-back is one of the key areas Arsenal are likely to invest heavily and getting someone like Adarabioyo on the cheap could be a good piece of business. Standing at 6"4, Adarabioyo has won 84 of his 119 aerial duels this season and has been impressive with one-on-one duels. Just 23-years old, he could prove to be a clever signing for a team wanting to exploit the market.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 11:34 [IST]
