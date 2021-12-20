Three right-backs AS Roma are looking to sign in January

Bengaluru, Dec. 20: Jose Mourinho is looking to improve the squad further in January despite being one of the highest spenders in Serie A in the summer transfer window.
Roma
spent
almost
close
to
€70
million
this
summer
with
some
key
acquisitions
like
Tammy
Abraham,
Eldor
Shomurodov
etc.
However,
the
Portuguese
tactician
is
reportedly
looking
for
some
additions
again
next
month
starting
with
a
right-back.
Roma's search for a new right-back understandable is considering Rick Karsdorp has experienced a mixed season so far while Davide Santon is facing an uncertain future at the club. As a result, Jose Mourinho has been eager to bring a right-back into his squad. The Serie A club have been linked with several names already. These three are rumoured to be their prime targets:
1. Sergino Dest
Barcelona right-back Dest is reportedly one of the options the Italian side are looking at. The 21-year-old joined the club last summer from Ajax and has shown flashes of the brilliant potential he possesses. But he reportedly is facing an uncertain future at the Catalan based side after failing to impress new manager Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona are reportedly now willing to sell him in January and Roma are reportedly keeping a close eye.
2. Max Aarons
Norwich City right-back Max Aarons is reportedly another on their wishlist. The soon to be 22-year-old has spent his entire professional career with Norwich and has had enough experience of top-flight football. Norwich have reportedly put up a €20 million price tag on his shoulder and Roma could look to get him this January.
3. Diogo Dalot
The young Manchester United right-back signed for the English side from Porto when Mourinho was in charge. However, he is yet to establish himself ever since in the starting line-up. Last season he was on loan at AC Milan and did fairly well in limited opportunities. He was likely to be sold in summer however United decided to keep hold of him after not getting suitable offers. As per rumours, Mourinho has seen him as one of his preferred options for January. But, since Ralf Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford, Dalot has been deployed as the first choice in the side. So it will be interesting to see if he chooses to move in January or wait till summer to decide his future.