Three right-backs AS Roma are looking to sign in summer

After winning the Europa Conference League Jose Mourinho is likely to build on this success.
The club are ready to allow him to dip into the transfer market in a bid to improve the squad for a Champions League spot next season. One of the positions, the Portuguese is reportedly looking to improve on is right-back.
Mourinho relied heavily on Rick Karsdorp during the entire campaign. Karsdorp had a mixed campaign and was a reliable player on the defensive side of the ball. However, Mourinho reportedly has not been happy with his offensive outcome.
Furthermore, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles due to return to Arsenal following a disappointing loan spell in the Italian capital, Mourinho now wants a right-back who offers more attacking potency in the final third.
As a result, the club are now exploring options in the market and as per rumours, these are three players who have been targeted by the Italian side:
1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka
The Manchester United right-back has emerged as one of the surprise options for Mourinho. The 24-year-old endured his worst campaign to date since moving to Manchester United in 2019.
After some underwhelming performance over the season, he lost his first-team birth to Diogo Dalot and now as per some rumours, United are now ready to offload him if any possible suitors contact. Roma are reportedly ready to take advantage of the situation and he could be available for a fee of around €30m.
2. Hector Bellerin
Mourinho is reportedly also keeping a close eye on the Arsenal star who spent last season on loan at Real Betis. Since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament a few years back, the Gunners star failed to maintain the great standard in England. However on loan at Spain last season, he became a fan favourite and delivered consistent performance. Bellerin has returned to England after his loan spell but is likely to make a permanent exit this summer. Mourinho reportedly has been attracted by the opportunity and an offer could be on the cards.
3. Diogo Dalot
The young Manchester United right-back signed for the English side from Porto when Mourinho was in charge. However, he never managed to fulfil his potential. He was likely to be sold last summer however United decided to keep hold of him after not getting suitable offers. Mourinho reportedly tried to get him in January. However, Dalot remained in England after being heavily involved ahead of Wan Bissaka. United are reportedly ready to keep him under Ten Hag. However, should the Dutch manager sign a new right-back, Dalot could seek a move. As a result, Roma are reportedly keeping a close eye.