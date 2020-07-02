Three signings Tottenham Hotspur should look for

Kolkata, July 2: Tottenham Hotspur saw a lot of progress over the last few years under Mauricio Pochettino, but all that could go in vain as in the space of just one year, the North London club have gone from being the UEFA Champions League finalists to struggling for a top-six finish in Premier League.
Pochettino was sacked after starting the season on a dsimal note and Jose Mourinho was brought in as his replacement, but the Lilywhites still look in a mess.
However, there will be hope among the fans that 'The Special One' can work his magic in his first full season at the club with a few signings of his own.
One does not need to be an expert in football to see that Spurs lack quality as well as depth in some positions and probably they also lack the right mentality to be successful under a demanding manager like Mourinho.
Mourinho needs to make the best of the next transfer window to ensure that Spurs can be much stronger that this season. Here, we will discuss about three players Spurs should ideally be interested in.
Joao Cancelo (Man City)
Cancelo made his big move to Manchester City last summer from Juventus in a player plus cash deal that saw Danilo moving to the Turin club. So, it can be said that Cancelo was a really big-money signing by Guardiola last summer but at the same time, it was a strange deal considering the Cityzens already had Kyle Walker at right-back. Cancelo has struggled for playing time at the Etihad and considering Spurs' desperate need for a right-back, Mourinho should register his interest in his compatriot. Cancelo is a right-back who is really solid when going forward and can prove to be a brilliant addition to Spurs.
Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)
With so many clubs in Europe desperately looking for a new left-back, it is surprising to see Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico not making much of a headline. It is reported that the 27-year-old could be on the market on a reasonable fee as Ajax do not have any other option but to sell to balance their books financially. With Ben Davies struggling for consistency and fitness and Danny Rose believed to be on his way out following his loan at Newcastle United, Tagliafico would be a brilliant piece of addition to the North London club.
Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Central midfield is another area where Mourinho should be looking for options. It seems that he is not particularly impressed with Tanguy Ndombele and the player is also not on good terms with the manager. Regardless of Ndombele's future at the club, Mourinho should be looking for central midfielder who would fit in his system in the Nemanja Matic role. Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach is exactly the kind of player Mourinho needs in his midfield.