Three star defenders that are on shortlist of Manchester United

Bengaluru, May 19: Manchester United have seen steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They sit second in the league table and have a great chance of landing silverware with the Europa League. However, it is quite evident if they want to get back to their best, they still need to improve in some of the key areas starting with the backline.
Under Solskjaer, United are a great side going forward but their leaky defence has already cost them some important points this season. The Norwegian manager is reportedly aware of the situation and could look to solve the crisis this summer.
As per rumours, no fewer than three centre-backs as of now have been identified as potential signings over the coming months and here are those names:
1. Pau Torres
The Spaniard is one of the most sought-after players in Europe and has been linked with United since last summer. Slowly making his progress through the ranks at Villareal, the lanky defender has been rock solid for the La Liga side since last year and has continued to impress this campaign as well. The Spaniard has a release clause in his current deal which lies around €60million so United once again have to invest a lot in him.
2. Jules Kounde
Another La Liga player, the Sevilla centre-back has been on song since last year and were even approached by Manchester City last Summer before they signed Dias. United have been keeping a close eye on him and reportedly have been impressed by his progress massively. The powerful and pacy right-footed centre back is extremely composed on the ball and has the pace to burn which could complement Maguire massively. However, he too would command a big fee.
3. Raphael Varane
Probably the most high profile name in this list, the Real Madrid defender is reportedly not ready to sign put pen to a new long-term contract. With his current deal running out in just over a year’s time, it is now understood that the Los Blancos are ready to cash in on him. Manchester United have been regarded as one of the most interested sides holding a long-standing interest in him.
At 27-years of age, he could be an ideal fit at the heart of the United defence. At the peak of his powers with vast experience and leadership skills, he could be the best partner for Harry Maguire. However, the rumours are still at an early stage and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can actually pull off this star-studded signing.