Barcelona should target these three strikers as potential Luis Suarez successor

Bengaluru, Dec 12: La Liga giants Barcelona have always been blessed with some of the best players in the globe especially in the attacking department. They have some of the best forwards of their times leading their attack over the years and for the last few years, it has been Luis Suarez.
The Uruguayan superstar is one of the most gifted strikers in the modern era but every good thing must come to an end. And, Luis Suarez is also fast approaching to the dusk of his career.
Suarez is 32 right now and even though he has been particularly struggling this season, Barcelona have every right to start their search for someone who can be a worthy successor of the former Liverpool hero. Suarez has scored 11 goals this season in 18 games while providing five assists and it will not be an easy task to replace one of the most complete strikers the game has ever produced.
However, there are some excellent attacking options for Barcelona who are young and have already started making a name for themselves. In this article, we will look at three such players who could be ideal successors of the Uruguayan at Camp Nou in the long run.
1. Erling Haaland - Red Bull Salzburg
The 19-year-old has been in the news this season following the kind of form he has shown for Salzburg both in Austrian domestic league and the Champions League. He is one of the hottest prospects in Europe right now and looks really really special.
The Norwegian has already scored 28 goals in all competitions this season in 22 games while setting up seven. He is big and strong but exceptionally quick and technically gifted for a player boasting such a big frame. Barcelona could certainly consider signing him and give him one season or two to deputize Suarez while he can groom himself into the player he is capable of becoming.
2. Timo Werner- RB Leipzig
The 23-year-old has already established himself as one of the best young forwards of the game. He has been strongly linked with a host of clubs across Europe in the past and Barcelona also have been linked as one of the interested parties.
Right now aged 23, it will be the ideal time for him next summer to look for a bigger challenge and Barcelona would be wise to offer him that. Werner has been quite prolific for Leipzig for quite some time now and he has scored 20 goals in all competitions already this campaign while setting up nine for his teammates.
3. Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan
There are very few strikers in the world who are similar to Luis Suarez in terms of style of play and Lautaro Martinez is certainly one of them. The Inter Milan forward is not only a great striker but also a player who gives his everything for the team on the pitch. He works his socks off throughout the game and is a manager's dream.
Being Lionel Messi's international teammate, the Argentine would be well aware of the quality Martinez has on offer and that should work as an incentive for Barcelona to sign the priced asset of Inter. Martinez would be an ideal replacement of Suarez by all means and should be the top priority of the Catalan giants when they look for a striker.