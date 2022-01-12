Three strikers Manchester City could target if they miss out on Haaland

Bengaluru, January 12: As per ruports in England, Manchester City have prioritized the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for the summer.
The 21-year-old continues to impress on a weekly basis for the BVB and it's claimed that the Cityzens remain in pole position to sign the former RB Salzburg star in the summer.
A
£64
million
release
clause
in
Haaland's
Dortmund
contract
becomes
active
in
the
summer
and
it
is
needless
to
say
that
this
has
only
intensified
the
competition
for
the
signature
of
the
Norwegian
superstar.
Despite interest from Manchester City and several other top clubs in Europe, there is a strong chance that the 21-year-old could be heading to Spain after his swearing in perfect Spanish on last Saturday.
Both
Real
Madrid
and
Barcelona
have
been
mentioned
as
suitors
for
the
dynamic
forward
and
now
Pep
Guardiola's
side
feel
that
they
could
miss
out
on
their
primary
target.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
alternatives
for
the
Cityzens
if
they
miss
out
on
Haaland.
Harry Kane
Manchester City continued to chase Kane's signature throughout the last summer but could not break the resilience of Spurs. If the Cityzens miss out on Haaland, there is a strong chance that they could rejoin the pursuit for the England skipper who is not particularly enjoying himself this season.
Alexander Isak
Isak is regarded among the best young strikers in the planet right now and the Swedish international continues to attract interest from top clubs across Europe. Arsenal have been strongly linked with the former Borussia Dortmund starlet in recent weeks and Manchester ity could join them in the race for the 22-year-old if they miss out on Haaland.
Dusan Vlahovic
Vlahovic has been an absolute sensation this season in Fiorentina colours and already has 18 goals in 22 games this season. His exploits in Serie A has earned him recognition across Europe and the 21-year-old finds himself chased by a host of clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. The Serbian could be the first choice of the Cityzens if they miss out on Haaland.