Three strikers Manchester City could target if they miss out on Haaland

By
Erling Haaland
Man City could lose out on signing Erling Haaland

Bengaluru, January 12: As per ruports in England, Manchester City have prioritized the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for the summer.

The 21-year-old continues to impress on a weekly basis for the BVB and it's claimed that the Cityzens remain in pole position to sign the former RB Salzburg star in the summer.

A £64 million release clause in Haaland's Dortmund contract becomes active in the summer and it is needless to say that this has only intensified the competition for the signature of the Norwegian superstar.

Despite interest from Manchester City and several other top clubs in Europe, there is a strong chance that the 21-year-old could be heading to Spain after his swearing in perfect Spanish on last Saturday.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been mentioned as suitors for the dynamic forward and now Pep Guardiola's side feel that they could miss out on their primary target. Here, we will take a look at three alternatives for the Cityzens if they miss out on Haaland.

Harry Kane

Manchester City continued to chase Kane's signature throughout the last summer but could not break the resilience of Spurs. If the Cityzens miss out on Haaland, there is a strong chance that they could rejoin the pursuit for the England skipper who is not particularly enjoying himself this season.


Alexander Isak

Isak is regarded among the best young strikers in the planet right now and the Swedish international continues to attract interest from top clubs across Europe. Arsenal have been strongly linked with the former Borussia Dortmund starlet in recent weeks and Manchester ity could join them in the race for the 22-year-old if they miss out on Haaland.

Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic has been an absolute sensation this season in Fiorentina colours and already has 18 goals in 22 games this season. His exploits in Serie A has earned him recognition across Europe and the 21-year-old finds himself chased by a host of clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. The Serbian could be the first choice of the Cityzens if they miss out on Haaland.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
