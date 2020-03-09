Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three strikers Manchester City should target if they sell star striker Sergio Aguero

By
Three strikers Manchester City should target if they sell star striker Sergio Aguero
Pep Guardiola

Bengaluru, March 9: It has not been a good season for Manchester City. They are set to losing their Premier League title to Liverpool in the coming weeks and another blow came their way as they were imposed a two-year ban from all UEFA competitions for the next couple of seasons for violating Financial Fair Play rules. It is indeed a major setback for the club and it could take the club backwards.

It is understood that the Cityzens are desperate to keep hold of their star players even if their appeal to UEFA gets rejected but they could make an exception with club legend and superstar striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine has been a long-term servant at the Etihad and is already 31 years of age. If he stays at the club, it could mean that he might not again play in the elite competition of Europe. The club understands that and is willing to honour the Argentine if he wants to move on for Champions League football.

If Aguero leaves Manchester City in the summer, it will be difficult to replace him. Replacing a player of Aguero's quality is anyway a difficult task and without Champions League football, it will only be more difficult. But, with the financial pulling power of the club coupled with the presence of Pep Guardiola could make up for that.

In this article, we will take a look at three strikers the Cityzens could look for as they seek a replacement for Aguero.

1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the biggest talents in Europe, following his exploits this season with Red Bull Salzburg. Borussia Dortmund snapped him up in January and the young Norwegian has continued his stunning form.

With 40 goals and 9 assists in 32 games this campaign, the 19-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in the whole Europe right now and has a surprisingly low release clause of just £63 million. Without Champions League football, signing such a coveted striker would be hard but Manchester City can certainly defy the odds thanks to Pep Guardiola.

2. Moussa Dembele - Lyon

Another striker who is highly-coveted right now is Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. The 23-year-old is wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. If Manchester City seeks a new number nine in case Aguero is allowed to leave, Dembele could prove to be a solid replacement for the Argentine. The former Fulham star has been a sensation in Ligue 1 following his excellent time at Celtic and he certainly deserves a move to a big club now having proven himself under different situations.

3. Timo Werner - RB Leipzig

It is being strongly reported in both Germany and England that Timo Werner is all set to move to Liverpool in the near future. However, it remains to be seen how Jurgen Klopp is able to offer the 23-year-old regular playing time as he already has the superb trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front. Werner would too good to be a backup for the front three at Anfield and Manchester City should, therefore, enter the race or the in-form striker if they decide to part ways with Sergio Aguero.

More SERGIO AGUERO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 14:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue