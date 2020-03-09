Three strikers Manchester City should target if they sell star striker Sergio Aguero

Bengaluru, March 9: It has not been a good season for Manchester City. They are set to losing their Premier League title to Liverpool in the coming weeks and another blow came their way as they were imposed a two-year ban from all UEFA competitions for the next couple of seasons for violating Financial Fair Play rules. It is indeed a major setback for the club and it could take the club backwards.
It is understood that the Cityzens are desperate to keep hold of their star players even if their appeal to UEFA gets rejected but they could make an exception with club legend and superstar striker Sergio Aguero.
The Argentine has been a long-term servant at the Etihad and is already 31 years of age. If he stays at the club, it could mean that he might not again play in the elite competition of Europe. The club understands that and is willing to honour the Argentine if he wants to move on for Champions League football.
If Aguero leaves Manchester City in the summer, it will be difficult to replace him. Replacing a player of Aguero's quality is anyway a difficult task and without Champions League football, it will only be more difficult. But, with the financial pulling power of the club coupled with the presence of Pep Guardiola could make up for that.
In this article, we will take a look at three strikers the Cityzens could look for as they seek a replacement for Aguero.
1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the biggest talents in Europe, following his exploits this season with Red Bull Salzburg. Borussia Dortmund snapped him up in January and the young Norwegian has continued his stunning form.
With 40 goals and 9 assists in 32 games this campaign, the 19-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in the whole Europe right now and has a surprisingly low release clause of just £63 million. Without Champions League football, signing such a coveted striker would be hard but Manchester City can certainly defy the odds thanks to Pep Guardiola.
2. Moussa Dembele - Lyon
Another striker who is highly-coveted right now is Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. The 23-year-old is wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. If Manchester City seeks a new number nine in case Aguero is allowed to leave, Dembele could prove to be a solid replacement for the Argentine. The former Fulham star has been a sensation in Ligue 1 following his excellent time at Celtic and he certainly deserves a move to a big club now having proven himself under different situations.
3. Timo Werner - RB Leipzig
It is being strongly reported in both Germany and England that Timo Werner is all set to move to Liverpool in the near future. However, it remains to be seen how Jurgen Klopp is able to offer the 23-year-old regular playing time as he already has the superb trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front. Werner would too good to be a backup for the front three at Anfield and Manchester City should, therefore, enter the race or the in-form striker if they decide to part ways with Sergio Aguero.