Three strikers West Ham United should target to replace Sebastien Haller

Bengaluru, January 15: West Ham United have shown no lack of ambition in the transfer market in recent years but they have not always got the right results. Particularly, their track record of signing strikers has been utterly wayward.
In the summer of 2019, the Hammers made the signing of Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt for a club record fee that could have risen to £45 million and he was tipped as a solution to their long-term attacking woes.
However, things did not quite work out as planned and just after 18 months at the East London club, the Hammers have cut their losses on the Frenchman having sold him to Eredivisie giants Ajax for a fee around £20 million.
Despite the fact that Haller was not a hit at the London Stadium, his departure leaves the Hammers short of options up front. They only have Michail Antonio in their ranks and while he has been an excellent number nine when fit, his injury records mean that David Moyes simply cannot afford to not sign a Haller replacement if he has to build on their impressive season.
In this article, we will take a look at three strikers the Hammers should target to bolster their attack in January.
Arkadiusz Milik - Napoli
Arkadiusz Milik is the most affordable as well as an attractive option for West Ham as they look to replace Haller. The Polish international is a complete forward and can lead the lines for the Hammers for many years to come.
With his contract set to expire this summer and Napoli not even registering him in their squad, the former Ajax man is said to be available for just £6.3 million during this month but West Ham are poised to face plenty of competition for his signature with Atletico Madrid, Everton and several other clubs interested in the Polish international.
Josh King - Bournemouth
A player West Ham have been chasing for several months now, Josh King seems to be on his way back to the Premier League in January with the Cherries looking to sell him this month as they look to avoid losing him for free.
However, Bournemouth are adamant that they want close to £15 million for the Norwegian striker and we have to wait and see whether the Hammers and any other Premier League club decides to spend that much money for him now. Versatile, pacey and experienced in the Premier League, King ticks every box for being a solid signing for the Hammers.
Patson Daka - RB Salzburg
RB Salzburg has become a hotbed of talent in recent years and have found their talisman in Patson Daka following the departure of Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund.
The 22-year-old has been exceptional for the Austrian side, scoring 25 times since the start of last season, and his string of fine performances have not gone unnoticed as the Zambia international is wanted by a host of clubs across the continent.
A pacey forward who can outpace almost every defender in the world, he would fit the Hammers' system really well and could be a superb signing for the Hammers.