Three strikers Wolves could target in January following Raul Jimenez's injury

Bengaluru, Dec. 10: With five wins and two draws, Wolverhampton Wanderers started the new campaign in a comprehensive manner.
But the severe injury to their focal point Raul Jimenez now could be a big setback for the ongoing campaign. Nuno Espirito Santo's side although managed to win against Arsenal, in a game where Jimenez featured his skull.
But they fell back down to earth after they played their first Premier League game without Jimenez against Liverpool losing 4-0.
A time-frame on Jimenez's return to action has not been put on hence, the West Midlands club could choose to go into the transfer market to land a new forward. They although have club-record signing Fabio Silva to fill up the void, but the youngster still looks unpolished. So Nuno may seek a temporary solution in the winter window.
With that in mind, here we have enlisted three strikers who can fill up the gap in his absence.
Luka Jovic
The diminutive Serbian forward's fine form for Frankfurt earned him a big £54m transfer to Real Madrid last season. But as it stands, he has not even delivered a bit part of his former forms. He was linked over a Summer exit but with the Spanish side failed to sign any alternative he stayed put for the time being. But he has been more of a sporadic presence this season as well and reportedly he is now seeking at least a loan move in January. At such point, Wolves could consider offering him an escape route who can act as an ideal emergency option for them this winter.
Josh King
The Bournemouth striker has had an underwhelming campaign so far in the Championship but was prolific during his time in the top division. He could serve as a perfect striking option for Nuno Espirito Santo as he has got the pace and ability to link up with those around him. Plus he could be available for cheap and a return to Premier League could be too appealing for the player to turn down.
Divock Origi
Origi was on the verge of joining the Midlands outfit in the summer of 2018 following the uncertainty of his first-team prospects at Anfield. But Klopp did not allow a transfer back then. But as per reports, they can cash in him in January after his struggles this season and Wolves could renew their interest. The Belgian's goal-poaching style could perfectly complement Nuno's preferred system and Origi may seek this opportunity to attain more regular minutes.