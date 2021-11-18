Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three surprise performers in the Premier League this season

By

Bengaluru, Nov 18: Premier League is often considered the best league in the world and there are a variety of reasons why. The competitiveness and global audience are two of the biggest reasons but apart from these two, there are several other factors such as its ability to surprise the fans.

This season has been no exception as we have seen some players performing much beyond expectations. Here, we will take a look at three players who have surprised us in good ways this season.

Demarai Gray - Everton

Everton signed Demarai Gray from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of just £1.7 million and it is fair to say that expectations were not too high from him. However, the former Leicester City winger has made a strong mark for himself following his comeback to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has three goals and two assists in 11 games for the Toffees in the Premier League this season but his figures do not truly reflect how important he has been in Rafael Benitez's setup at Goodison Park.

Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe made a solid impression for himself during the closing stages of the last season and the Arsenal fans were rightly excited with his progress. However, the 21-year-old has taken his game to a whole another level this season and has arguably been the best player for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal have done well to climb up to fifth place in the table following a dismal start to the season and Smith Rowe's form has been crucial behind that. He has four goals and two assists in 11 games this campaign and has deservedly been called up by Gareth Southgate for the England side.

Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace/Chelsea

Chelsea have lost some supremely talented footballers down the years as they failed to make way for them into their starting XI and frustrated them by shipping them out on successive loans. And, they must ensure that Conor Gallagher must not follow the same path. The 21-year-old midfielder passed every test given to him with flying colours so far during his previous loan spells but this time out, he seems to have reached the next level. The Englishman has arguably been the player of the season for the Eagles this campaign with four goals and two assists from midfield and has been a key reason why Patrick Vieira's side have exceeded expectations.

Comments

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 16:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments