Three surprise performers in the Premier League this season

Bengaluru, Nov 18: Premier League is often considered the best league in the world and there are a variety of reasons why. The competitiveness and global audience are two of the biggest reasons but apart from these two, there are several other factors such as its ability to surprise the fans.
This
season
has
been
no
exception
as
we
have
seen
some
players
performing
much
beyond
expectations.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
players
who
have
surprised
us
in
good
ways
this
season.
Demarai Gray - Everton
Everton signed Demarai Gray from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of just £1.7 million and it is fair to say that expectations were not too high from him. However, the former Leicester City winger has made a strong mark for himself following his comeback to the Premier League.
The
25-year-old
has
three
goals
and
two
assists
in
11
games
for
the
Toffees
in
the
Premier
League
this
season
but
his
figures
do
not
truly
reflect
how
important
he
has
been
in
Rafael
Benitez's
setup
at
Goodison
Park.
Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal
Emile Smith Rowe made a solid impression for himself during the closing stages of the last season and the Arsenal fans were rightly excited with his progress. However, the 21-year-old has taken his game to a whole another level this season and has arguably been the best player for Mikel Arteta's side.
Arsenal
have
done
well
to
climb
up
to
fifth
place
in
the
table
following
a
dismal
start
to
the
season
and
Smith
Rowe's
form
has
been
crucial
behind
that.
He
has
four
goals
and
two
assists
in
11
games
this
campaign
and
has
deservedly
been
called
up
by
Gareth
Southgate
for
the
England
side.
Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace/Chelsea
Chelsea have lost some supremely talented footballers down the years as they failed to make way for them into their starting XI and frustrated them by shipping them out on successive loans. And, they must ensure that Conor Gallagher must not follow the same path. The 21-year-old midfielder passed every test given to him with flying colours so far during his previous loan spells but this time out, he seems to have reached the next level. The Englishman has arguably been the player of the season for the Eagles this campaign with four goals and two assists from midfield and has been a key reason why Patrick Vieira's side have exceeded expectations.