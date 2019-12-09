Three talking points from Premier League weekend

Kolkata, December 9: What an eventful gameweek it was in the Premier League! It was full of major surprises and excitement and it produced some world class goals.
Liverpool maintained their sensational run with yet another win at Bournemouth's expense.
Leicester City's scintillating run of form also continued as the Foxes absolutely thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 away from home.
Manchester City and Chelsea suffered defeats in the weekend to slip further down in the pecking order.
Manchester United completely stunned their neighbours Manchester City in the Manchester Derby while Spurs came back to winning ways after their loss to the Red Devils with a dominant 5-0 win against Burnley.
Son Heung-Min scored a beauty of a goal and his excellent solo strike will be a major contender for the 'Goal of the Season' award.
Here we talk about three talking points from the Premier League weekend.
Can Liverpool be beaten?
Liverpool lost the title last season by just one point and it seems that Jurgen Klopp has worked really hard to ensure that his side to end the club's 30-year long wait for the League title. Liverpool seem to be unbeatable at the moment despite not really playing the best football they are capable of. Their 3-0 win this week against Bournemouth was their most convincing one all season.
And, it will be nothing short of frightening if they can keep up their game at this level. They simply look unbeatable right now and could very well equal Arsenal's 'invincible' record.
Manchester United, the giantkillers
Manchester United have been quite ordinary this season, but they certainly pick up their game in the big games. Manchester City had a lot of catching up to do in the title race as they hosted their neighbours in the Manchester Derby. But, Pep Guardiola's side were completely outplayed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men and the scoreline could have a been a lot more impressive than just 2-1 in favour of United, who are still unbeaten against the big boys this season. They have beaten Manchester City, Chelsea, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur while drawing against Arsenal and Liverpool. In fact, they are the only team so far that Liverpool failed to win against.
Leicester City on fire
Leicester City's incredible form continued this weekend as they thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 away from home. Jamie Vardy seems to be in the form of his life and scored twice yet again.
Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans one each while Aston Villa scored through their young skipper Jack Grealish. Leicester are now just eight points behind Liverpool and they are indeed keeping the title race relevant. Manchester City and Chelsea both lost in the weekend easing the pressure on Liverpool, but Leicester are in no mood to give up. Brendan Rodgers along with all his players deserve a lot of plaudits for this.