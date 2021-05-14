Three things Jurgen Klopp needs to learn from Liverpool's failed title defence

Kolkata, May 14: Manchester City were crowned the champions of England following Manchester United's defeat to Leicester City last week.
But the title race was decided long back with dethroned champions Liverpool never part of it for quite some time.
Jurgen Klopp's men, who initially had many injury woes, completely lost their way and even lost six straight games at Anfield.
This after Klopp had witnessed his side valiantly defend a 63-game unbeaten record across three-and-a-half years.
However, there is still chance for the Reds to qualify for the Champions League next season and that would be big prize at the end of a terrible campaign.
Here, we look at three things Klopp needs to learn from his side's downfall this season.
Even champions can't be complacent
Liverpool won the Premier League pretty convincingly last season, but their form took a nosedive once football resumed after the coronavirus pandemic enforced break.
This would be an important lesson for Klopp that no matter how good you are, there is always room for improvement and if you are not up for it, you will be left behind.
Rotation lapses
For a team that wants to challenge on all fronts, it is necessary to rotate the key players in order to keep them fit, fresh and motivated. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have made 47 appearances across all competitions while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have featured 45 times.
On the contrary, players like Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Neco Williams, Kostas Tsimikas have all struggled for minutes and using them more often might not have burnt out star players at Anfield.
Plan B
When a system is not working, managers need to adapt and come up with alternative tactics but in case of Klopp, he has kept his belief in his favoured 4-3-3 despite results not coming Liverpool's way. It is not that Klopp did not have the tools or personnel to weak his tactics but he seemed too afraid to try different things and rather kept his belief in his misfiring big players like Firmino or Mane.
Klopp is a fantastic manager who has earned his place among the top managers of the game but plan B is crucial in order to cope with ever-changing scenario.