Three things Marco Silva needs to do to improve Everton's form

Bengaluru, September 26: Despite huge amounst being spent in recent transfer windows, Everton have hardly managed to progress much as a football club in recent years. Since Roberto Martinez left the club, the Merseyside giants saw a number of managerial changes but failed to see much change in their fortunes.
The appointment of young promising manager Marco Silva in May of 2018 looked like the move that could finally spur the club to a higher level but after almost a year and a half, things have not changed. In fact, Everton look in an utter disarray at the moment.
After six games in the Premier League, the Toffees find themselves at the bottom half of the table with just seven points in six games. They have lost three of the six games and two of them have been against newly-promoted teams like Aston Villa and Sheffield United.
With the kind of squad Silva has at his disposal, the position the Toffees find themselves in is quite disastrous and in this article, we will discuss three things Silva might consider to improve his team's form.
1. Deploying five at the back
Everton have been leaking goals for fun this season and there seems to be a lack of communication between the players. The departure of Idrissa Gana Gueye has also seemingly left a huge void in the side. A possible solution to the defensive issues could be deploying a system consisting of five players at the back. Silva used five at the back formerly at Watford and it was a great success at Vicarage Road. This could well be the answer to solve the Toffees' problems at the back.
2. Play on the counter
Marco Silva is naturally an attacking manager but it is high time for him to adapt and be a bit more pragmatic. Adapting to new and adverse situations is something that separates good managers from the best ones. Silva could opt for a counter-attacking system in order to first stop leaking goals and try to catch the opponent on the break. The Toffees have plenty of pace in their attack to succeed in such tactics. Theo Walcott, in particular, could prove to be a good option if Silva decides to tweak his system.
3. Play Richarlison up front
Everton are yet to find a regular number nine. Silva has used new signing Moise Kean, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun up front so far and none has managed to shine. Richarlison had a good run for the Toffees last campaign in the number nine role and shifting him up top could prove to be the solution of Everton's problems up front. The Brazilian could play in a similar role to his compatriot Roberto Firmino of neighbors Liverpool and that could come handy for Everton especially if they decide to play on the counter.