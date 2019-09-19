Three things to know about Erling Braut Haaland - the Salzburg teen who scored a debut hat-trick in Champions League

Bengaluru, Sept. 18: The most popular name right now in European football is Erling Braut Haaland of Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who scored a first-half hat-trick on his Champions League debut as Red Bull Salzburg beat Genk 6-2 on the first night of Champions League football.
Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 Genk: Haaland scores stunning first-half hat-trick
Only Real Madrid legend Raul (18 years, 113 days) and Wayne Rooney at Manchester United (18 years, 340 days) have scored Champions League hat-tricks at a younger age than Haaland, who was 19 years and 58 days. He also became the first player to score more than once on his Champions League debut since Rooney against Fenerbahce in 2004.
The Norway footballer is currently on fire this season and it was the Norwegian's third treble of a season, giving him an incredible 17 goals in nine appearances for his Austrian side. The youngster also hit the headlines recently when he struck nine goals in one game at the Under-20 World Cup for Norway.
The player is now destined for bigger things after grabbing the limelight at one of the biggest stages of world football.
Here are the few more things you need to know about the forward:
1) He is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland
Erling comes from a footballing background and his father is none other than former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge, who saw his playing days come to an abrupt end following a horror tackle by United legend Roy Keane.
2) Formerly Coached by Solskjaer
Before officially joining RB Salzburg from Norwegian club Molde on a five-year deal in January, Halaand was coached by Solskjaer for around one year. He was linked with Manchester United as well in January and the Norway manager has often shown his delights while talking about the forward.
3) Supports Leeds United
The 6ft 3in forward has represented Norway in every age group and was born in Yorkshire. Due to his father's alliance and hometown connection, he claims himself to be an ardent Leeds fan. He also publicly declared earlier that at one point in his career, he wishes to play in Premier League and certainly with Leeds, with which he wants to win the PL trophy.